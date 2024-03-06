Exchange Traded Funds

How to invest in Invesco ETFs
If you’re new to ETFs and unsure how to invest, you would typically buy and sell them through a stockbroker or online trading platform, just like ordinary stocks and shares.
There are many ways that ETF's can be traded to suit investor's needs; this can range from a local broker, platform or via the exchange directly (also known as the secondary market). Market-makers who trade the ETF provide greater liquidity by constantly quoting their own bid and offer prices. Your broker or online platform may be able to provide you with further information about trading our ETFs.
KIIDs and Prospectus information can be found on the ETF product pages.
We’re here to help
While buying and selling our ETFs is usually quite straightforward, you may wish to speak to us first especially if you have a particularly large or complex trade.
Our Capital Markets team serves as the central point of contact for both primary and secondary market activity for our European-domiciled ETFs and ETCs. The team maintains strong relationships with key partners in the trading community, ensuring efficient trading and liquidity for our products.
They can help guide you to find the most suitable and cost-effective way to buy or switch into one of our ETFs or ETCs, based on your individual preferences. They can also provide you with a pre-trade cost analysis, free and without obligation.
How to invest in gold
You can invest in our Invesco Physical Gold ETC via your usual broker or trading platform and hold it in a standard brokerage or custodial account.
Our Capital Markets teams provide a free service to help you find the most suitable and cost-effective way to buy, sell or switch products.
Email: Jolien.Brouwer@invesco.com
Telephone: +31 682 059 999
Trading partners
We work with an extensive range of market-makers, brokers and Authorised Participants (APs), and look for ways to increase liquidity and lower trading costs by monitoring secondary market activity and ensuring efficient effective markets in Invesco ETFs.
|Authorised Participants
|
BNP
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Natixis
|
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|
HSBC
|
Old Mission
|
Barclays
|
Jane Street
|
Optiver
|
Citibank
|
Jefferies
|
Societe Generale
|
DRW
|
JP Morgan
|
Susquehanna
|
Flow Traders
|
Mizuho
|
Unicredit
|
Goldenberg Hehmeyer
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Virtu