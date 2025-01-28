Emerging markets equity India’s economic growth: Standing out globally
India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia, driven by digital transformation, robust consumption and expanding exports. Find out more.
Asia remains the fastest-growing region in the world. By 2050, it could account for half of global economic output¹ and be home to the world’s largest middle class. This represents a large opportunity set for active investors like us.
We are contrarian investors, aiming to buy companies for significantly less than our estimate of ‘fair value’. We favour conservative balance sheets and invest with a 3–5-year time horizon.
We don’t chase the market to find new opportunities. As active investors with a contrarian approach, we buy and build positions in temporarily unloved stocks trading well below our estimate of fair value. We target a double-digit annualised return from each stock we buy, as we ride the transition from contrarian to popular.
We believe that the most sustainable way to make money for clients is to buy companies for less than they are worth. Our valuation-led approach incorporates rigorous fundamental analysis, meaning we can identify the likely sources of mispricing and how our views differ from consensus.
We believe that share prices reflect fundamentals over time. Markets tend to overact to current events and underappreciate a company's long-term prospects. By taking a long-term approach to investing, we're able to capitalize on the market's short-termism.
The team has been successfully investing in Asian and emerging market equities for over 20 years. Today, the team’s Asian equity strategies have a combined AuM of > EUR 12 billion.
Volatility provides opportunity, uncertainty leads to mispricing.
Asia is the world’s growth engine. Demographic shifts and digitalisation will only serve to reinforce this view. With a growing middle class and increased connectivity, the region is now home to a vast pool of digital consumers, who are keen to adopt new products and technologies. Asian companies willing to innovate to meet the rising needs of domestic consumers are thriving in this environment.
For those with a long-term investment horizon, the case for investing in Asia is as strong as ever. Favourable structural trends are driving growth in the region, creating plenty of investment opportunities. However, investors need to be aware that there are big valuation discrepancies between and within markets and sectors. Adopting a rigorous approach to investing will remain key to investment success.
