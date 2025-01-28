Emerging markets equity India’s economic growth: Standing out globally
India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia, driven by digital transformation, robust consumption and expanding exports. Find out more.
An actively managed fund that’s not constrained by a benchmark. We find opportunities in unloved areas of the market and our portfolio consists of approximately 50 of our best ideas.See all product details
Emerging markets offer investors a world of untapped potential. Home to the vast majority of the world’s population, they’ve outpaced developed markets in terms of economic growth for years. And yet, they remain significantly underrepresented in many equity portfolios.
We are contrarian investors, aiming to buy companies for significantly less than our estimate of ‘fair value’. We favour conservative balance sheets and invest with a 3–5-year time horizon.
As active investors we have a contrarian approach. We don’t take the consensus view, rather we focus on temporarily unloved areas of the market to look for new ideas. Markets often overact to short-term news and place undue influence on current trends. We seek to exploit these market inefficiencies.
Buying when valuations are lower leads to better subsequent returns for investors. We buy undervalued stocks that are trading well below their fair value. We use fundamental analysis focusing on balance sheet health, profitability, cash flow dynamics and accounting quality to gain an idea of a company’s fair value and future earnings growth.
We believe equity markets tend to reward those who can take a long-term view. We target a double-digit annualised return from each stock we buy to beat the market and think share prices will reflect fundamentals over time1.
The Indian equity market is poised for significant growth, and we believe performance will be supported by strong corporate earnings and GDP figures. Find out more.
The team has been successfully investing in Asian and emerging market equities for over 20 years. Today, the team’s Asian equity strategies have a combined AuM of > EUR 12 billion.2
We are optimistic about the prospective returns for emerging market equities.
Historically, a growing middle class has been a strong indicator of a country’s future economic growth. As the middle class in emerging market countries expands, companies are expected to benefit from growing consumer purchasing power and shifts in spending patterns. Moreover, emerging markets are trading at a significant discount relative to developed markets and world markets, buoyed by strong fundamentals and a number of economies that are at an early stage in their cycle.
Emerging markets’ growth is expected to remain steady in 2024. Emerging economies’ manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers Index surveys, which focus on current and near-term economic expectations, mostly point to economic expansion. Expectations across most emerging markets are that inflation will be trending lower steadily, which should bode well for consumption and company earnings.3
You can invest in emerging market stock markets by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.
