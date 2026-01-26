Please see the Investment Risks below for more information. For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

Additional Tier 1 Coco Bonds could present one of the most compelling opportunities for investors looking for higher yields without resorting to low quality issuers. And with banks now issuing more of their AT1s in EUR, this could be good news for investors in Europe who want diversified exposure to the asset class without the currency risk.

What are AT1s?

AT1s are a specific type of Contingent Convertible (CoCo) bond issued by banks. They were created after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) and are intended to act as a capital buffer if the issuing bank experienced severe financial distress. The AT1s would be written down or converted to equity, based on a specific trigger, such as the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio falling below a pre-defined trigger level (usually 5.125% or 7%).

In terms of the hierarchy for absorbing losses, AT1s sit just above the bank’s equity and below its senior debt. The credit exposure of an AT1 is driven by this subordination, rather than by the riskiness of the issuer as is the case of traditional high yield bonds. In other words, AT1s may be able to offer similar levels of yield from higher quality issuers.