Digital assets: Is the bitcoin bull run just getting started?

Digital assets enjoyed strong performance in 2024. Following November’s Republican victories in the US House, Senate, and presidency, bitcoin broke above the $100,000 mark before retreating during February. The market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies was sitting at $2.8 trillion as at 28 February 2025.1

While US large-cap equities rose 3.4% since the election (through 28th February), bitcoin rose 21.8% in that time period.2

Although the year has gotten off to a volatile start for cryptocurrencies, despite policy events such as President Trump’s executive order establishing a national crypto reserve, we anticipate positive performance in 2025.

Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately influenced by broader macro conditions and sentiment, in our view. We believe both are shifting to be more supportive for digital assets, including positive post-US election developments, friendlier investor attitudes towards cryptos, and a market backdrop that looks likely to be positive given central bank rate cuts and a more normal global growth environment.

We highlight five stand-out factors below that suggest cryptocurrencies may continue to see positive performance in 2025:

1. Crypto-friendly US policymakers enter office

President Donald Trump has signalled a slew of crypto-friendly policies, including his desire for a strategic bitcoin reserve and the installation of crypto-friendly policymakers at the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the two key US regulators for the crypto space. However, the surge in digital assets support is broader-based than just the president: According to a pro-crypto industry group, 294 pro-crypto candidates from both parties were elected to the House and Senate in the 2024 election.3

This will most likely mark a significant departure from the Biden administration’s approach, which had generally been hostile towards digital assets. For example, the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler pursued a number of cases against crypto enterprises without specifying the framework they were following, earning the unpopular description of a “regulation by enforcement” approach to policy. Biden himself had generally pushed back on crypto, opposing the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) bill despite bipartisan support.

A key flashpoint was SAB 121, an SEC bulletin published in 2022 that imposed strict requirements for publicly traded institutions that hold custody of digital assets on behalf of clients. SAB 121 forced such institutions to record these assets on their balance sheets, triggering regulatory capital requirements and effectively shutting out most banks from participating in the digital asset’s ecosystem.

In the absence of bank custody solutions, many crypto investors had instead turned to a myriad of costly (and at times unreliable) solutions. Under new SEC leadership, SAB 121 was revoked, opening the door for more large institutions to provide custody solutions in the digital assets space.

As the US posture towards digital assets evolve, we anticipate that a larger cohort of investors will embrace digital assets and may help propel a bull market in cryptocurrencies.