Born out of the 2008 financial crisis, bitcoin emerged as the world’s first cryptocurrency – a decentralised alternative to traditional banking. Since then, it has sparked the growth of a vast digital asset ecosystem that is now reshaping how we think about money, investing, and the future of finance.
Today, digital assets are more accessible than ever. In the US, the arrival of spot bitcoin has driven a surge of demand from both retail and institutional investors, with a further boost after President Trump’s election win. In the UK, the FCA also opened retail access to crypto exchange-traded products in October 2025. According to the FCA, 12% of UK adults now own crypto, up from 10% in previous research. These developments reinforce Bitcoin’s growing role as the world’s largest cryptocurrency and a mainstream investment option.
In yet another banner year for the largest digital asset, Bitcoin delivered an impressive 122.5% gain in 2024 off the back of growing adoption (via spot bitcoin ETFs) and investor excitement for a likely shift toward friendlier, pro-crypto policy in the US. This brings the 10-year annualised return of bitcoin to 76.6%, outpacing every major asset classes.
Bitcoin’s impressive run has invited naysayers and bulls alike. Bitcoin bulls believe we are the early innings of a multi-year adoption cycle that should see prices climb higher, while sceptics believe digital assets are reflecting bubble-like conditions and highlight the severity of deep downturns like 2018 and 2022.
The current cryptocurrency market cap at $3.7 trillion remains relatively small compared to other asset classes, but there is potential for this to grow, as we have seen in the 16-year history of cryptocurrencies.
While bitcoin’s underlying blockchain technology has broader application potential, many investors are drawn to bitcoin’s potential for rapid price appreciation. But there are other reasons to consider adding bitcoin to your portfolio, including portfolio diversification benefits and potentially hedging against inflation.
Investing in digital assets is now easier than ever. Bitcoin ETPs are becoming more accessible globally, and investors can also gain exposure to companies in the crypto ecosystem, such as miners, crypto buyers, and exchanges. From an investment perspective, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are undergoing rapid change, unlocking new opportunities for investors via direct ownership, derivatives, and broader market strategies.
Miners
Companies that help run blockchain networks by validating transactions. In return, they earn digital assets like bitcoin.
Enabling technologies
Firms that provide the infrastructure for crypto, such as exchanges, where people buy/sell crypto, or mining equipment manufacturers
Cryptocurrency buyers
Companies that hold bitcoin on their balance sheets often to diversify their assets or show their support for cryptocurrency.
Trusts & ETPs
Exchange-traded products that invest at least 75% of their assets in cryptocurrencies
Blockchain ecosystem
Research and development of blockchain technologies for non-cryptocurrency-related purposes
