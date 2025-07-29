As a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund noted, "There is no real competitor to China in clean energy and green technology. China will dominate solar, wind, EV, and battery markets for decades." An APAC-based sovereign wealth fund echoed: “On semiconductors, cloud, and AI, it's only a matter of time until China closes the gap with the US.”

Divergent views on China's economic transition

While optimism around China's innovation capabilities is widespread, views on the broader economic transition are more mixed. Our study found 78% of sovereign wealth funds believe China's technology and innovation sectors will become globally competitive, and 48% believe China will successfully pivot from an export-led to a consumption-led economy.

The property sector, demographic headwinds, and local government debt continue to weigh in. One North American sovereign wealth fund noted, “We don't see the aging population as the major concern here. However, we do view stimulus-led growth as insufficient and think eventually China will have to open up its markets.” This divergence reinforces the case for selective engagement and influences investment choices.

External managers critical for emerging market success

Sovereign wealth funds continue to rely heavily on active management and specialist expertise to navigate China and broader EMs. External managers are used extensively for more complex or frontier opportunities.An APAC-based institution said, “Most of our EM exposure still comes through EM managers. It’s about navigating complexity with people who know the terrain.”

The emphasis on external expertise highlights a broader strategic point: successful EM investing today demands local knowledge, regulatory insight, and tactical agility, which external managers with deep market specialization are generally seen as best positioned to provide.

Conclusion: the new EM investment playbook

Sovereign wealth funds are reshaping their approach to emerging markets with greater selectivity and an emphasis on long-term structural opportunity. Broad-based EM beta strategies are giving way to targeted allocations built around differentiated ecosystems, technological leadership, and political diversification.