Invesco’s Fixed Income team has a 30-year track record of investing in corporate and higher yielding bonds. The fund invests in European investment grade corporate bonds, European high yield bonds, subordinated debt issued by financials and in European equities.



The equity team also enjoys a long track record with equity fund manager Oliver Collin having over 20 years of investment experience. Oliver is supported by the Henley-based Invesco European Equities team to pick the best dividend-oriented opportunities.