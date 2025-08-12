Fixed Income Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report
We speak with IFI portfolio managers about the factors driving US investment grade and how they are navigating the current fixed income environment. Read online.
This global mixed asset fund flexibly allocates 35-65% to bonds and equities for income and capital growth.See all product details
The Invesco Global Income Fund is a globally diversified income-oriented product, which uses a flexible approach to navigate uncertain markets. The fund actively manages its exposures to different regions and asset classes to focus on the best investment opportunities.
Invesco’s Fixed Income team has a 30-year track record of investing in corporate and higher yielding bonds. The fund invests in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield, subordinated debt issued by financials and emerging markets. With credit analysts around the world, the team’s fund managers can select issuers which offer the best combination of risk and return globally.
The equity team also enjoys a long track record with equity fund manager Stephen Anness having over 20 years of investment experience. Stephen is supported by the Henley-based Invesco Global Equities team to pick the best dividend-oriented opportunities.
The fund is free from having to track a benchmark index and the fund managers tilt the asset allocation according to market conditions and where they believe the best value is to be found.
The equity component boosts the fund’s income through dividends, but its real power is its potential for capital growth. Equities are hand-picked by Invesco’s Henley-based Global Equities team. The equity component consists of 3 elements:
Access the Invesco Global Income Fund product page to view KIIDs/KIDs and factsheets. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
We believe the case for investing in bonds is the strongest it has been since the GFC. Invesco’s experts from across Fixed Income teams and asset classes share their views on the outlook and opportunities.
Alexandra Ivanova and Stuart Edwards, who manage the portfolio’s asset allocation and fixed income investments, each have over 20 years’ experience in bond markets. Stephen Anness manages the equity allocation, and also has over 20 years’ investment experience. Their approach is flexible and market-driven. They focus on absolute risk and return without the constraint of an index.
This fund’s broad remit gives me the widest possible choice for income-oriented investments.
One benefit of the bond portion of a mixed asset portfolio is that it has the potential to deliver a steady income stream while offsetting stock market volatility. Meanwhile, a benefit of the equity component is that it has the potential to deliver higher returns in the long term.
Diversification is the main benefit of global investing. A diversified portfolio is more likely to act as a source of stability during market volatility. Moreover, the investment universe is not limited from a geographical perspective and the fund managers can invest wherever they see the best opportunities globally.
Value investing is an investment strategy that involves picking securities that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. To identify underestimated investments, value investors use their own financial analysis, rather than ‘following the herd’, and are long-term investors of quality companies.
