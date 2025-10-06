The fund’s investment objective is to maximise total return, primarily through investment in a flexible allocation of debt securities and cash.

We are free from benchmark constraints, and can actively allocate to corporate bonds, government debt, high yield bonds and cash across fixed income markets globally.

The fund’s flexible strategy is characteristic of our philosophy as an investment team: we only invest when we believe the return potential is sufficient to compensate for the risk. We look to deliver strong performance across a range of market environments.