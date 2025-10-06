Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Strategy

We focus on investment grade corporate bonds, issued by companies that are highly solvent with strong or improving fundamentals. The default risk on these sorts of securities is typically low, with defaults very rare for investment grade issuers.

Within our portfolios, we invest across a broad range of sectors and geographies. This helps ensure good diversification.

Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the strategy as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in a strategy and not the underlying asset. The strategy is actively managed. It is not managed in reference to a benchmark.