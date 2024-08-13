When synthetic benefits become real

There are two ways an ETF can replicate the performance of an index, either through physical or swap-based replication. Depending on the particular index being tracked, one method might have advantages over the other.

Physical replication

The ETF tracks the index by buying and holding a portfolio of securities that closely matches the index’s composition. When the index rebalances, the ETF will need to buy or sell securities so that it continues to resemble it. There are two ways a physical ETF may invest:

Full replication – The ETF holds all of the securities in the index in the same proportions as they appear in the index.

– The ETF holds all of the securities in the index in the same proportions as they appear in the index. Sampling – The ETF holds a sample of securities from the index that are expected to perform similarly to the actual index.

Swap-based replication

The ETF also buys and holds a basket of securities but not necessarily those of the index being tracked. The ETF will aim to deliver the index performance through a financial agreement (swap contract) provided by an investment bank (counterparty).