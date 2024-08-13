When synthetic benefits become real

We accept only quality securities in the basket
We choose what securities are accepted into the fund basket and what is deemed unsuitable. You can find the basket of securities for each fund, on the product pages of our website.
We reset the swaps frequently
Our ETF and its swap counterparty are required to ‘reset’ the swap agreement – and settle the difference – if the value owed to either party exceeds a specified amount. We endeavour to reset the swaps within tight trigger values; a policy designed to further limit the amount any swap counterparty can owe the ETF.
We regularly assess and monitor swap counterparties
We apply strict financial assessment criteria when considering any counterparty and continually check each chosen counterparty to ensure it remains in a healthy financial position to meet its obligations.
We use multiple counterparties
An ETF provider can choose only one or a range of counterparties to provide swaps for its ETFs. We use multiple counterparties as it helps diversify the risk of being over-reliant on a single bank and should reduce the financial impact if one on those counterparties is unable to fulfil its obligations.
Most of the fund value is in the fund basket
Our swap-based ETF owns a basket of equities which accounts for the vast majority of the fund value. The only time that the fund has exposure to the swap counterparty is if the index being tracked performs better than the basket held by the fund.