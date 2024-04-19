Private markets for Asian investors: Challenges and opportunities

This is the first of a four-part blog series on integrating private markets into Asian investor portfolios, while accounting for FX risk. Subsequent blogs will analyze private income, growth and real return opportunities with a similar lens.

As we move into 2024, we’ll continue our discussion on integrating private markets into investor portfolios. One key nuance we’ll focus on this year is the impact of private markets specifically on Asian investor portfolios. Given the unique factors impacting Asian investors, particularly around foreign exchange risk, we’ll conduct a customized analysis to further understand how to effectively build resilient, outcome-oriented portfolios leveraging diversified investment building blocks. Our prior series leveraged analytics that were denominated in USD, which for many Asian investors is a reasonable and appropriate approach, but for others it is also important to consider the impact of decisions in local currency terms.



A key issue driving the importance of this analysis is the unprecedented shift in global monetary policy, specifically the US, and how the aftereffects of Covid-19 and accompanying stimulus policies continue to influence currency markets. Given aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve, we find US rates higher than most Asian economies, even those classified as emerging markets. This creates a unique conundrum for many Asian investors, who are traditionally accustomed to having higher baseline interest rates than their US counterparts.