Private markets for Asian investors: Real return

This is the fourth of a four-part blog series on integrating private markets into Asian investor portfolios, while accounting for FX risk. The first blog in our series set the scene in terms of opportunities and challenges for Asian investors. The second blog in our series focused on private income investments, while the third focused on growth investments. This blog, which will be our final in the series, will focus on real return investments.

Macro backdrop

As we continue the discussion on private markets for Asian investors, for this analysis we focus specifically on real return investments. Although we discussed real return investments in an earlier piece, this series is geared toward Asian investors with specific local currency return considerations. We continue to analyze the global interest rate regime and consider how this adds an additional layer of complexity to Asian investor portfolios.

Looking ahead, structural concerns exist around inflation given the uncertainty in global supply chains exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as global decarbonization initiatives potentially causing a decrease in the production of traditional brownfield energy sources. These factors are driving upside inflation risk and causing investors to integrate strategic exposure to real return assets.

Ultimately, we expect that investors will need to deploy a wider investment opportunity set to meet these challenges, which will involve greater usage of private markets investments. However, as with any new investment, careful analysis is needed not only to select new ideas but also to implement this exposure. As we discovered in August, short-term volatility spikes can pop up in markets unexpectedly. Albeit in retrospect this volatility was mostly driven by the unwinding of the yen carry trade, as opposed to more dire economic conditions, which led to a reversal in market sentiment as of the time of writing, with the S&P 500 closing at its all-time high on 19 September.

Another large-scale shift that occurred since our July piece was the 50 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on September 18. This was first time the Fed cut rates in almost four years and the rate is now at 4.75%-5.5%. The larger than expected cut has likely been driven by US economic deceleration which has pulled the global macroeconomy into a contractionary risk-off phase.

Markets continue to maintain dovish expectations with analysts pricing in a 70% probability of a 25 basis point cut in the upcoming November meeting and a 30% probability of a 50 basis point cut. Looking out to the December meeting, analysts are predicting an 85% probability of 50-75 basis points of total cuts from the current level (Figure 1).

Central banks in some Asian markets have already cut rates on the back of the Fed decision, namely Hong Kong and Indonesia, while others remain unclear as their economies aim to balance inflation and financial stability. It is important to note that the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), is down year-to-date (-0.7%) given the onset of the Fed easing cycle and unwinding of levered USD positions. 1