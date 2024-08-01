Private markets for Asian investors: Growth

This is the third of a four-part blog series on integrating private markets into Asian investor portfolios, while accounting for FX risk. The first blog in our series set the scene in terms of opportunities and challenges for Asian investors. The second blog in our series focused on private income investments, while this piece will focus on private growth. Our final blog will analyse real return opportunities.

As we continue the discussion on private markets for Asian investors, for this analysis we’ll focus specifically on growth investments. While we’ve discussed private growth investments in prior pieces, this series is geared toward Asian investors with specific local currency return considerations. We’ll continue our focus on analyzing the global interest rate regime and how this adds an additional layer of complexity to Asian investor’s portfolios. Ultimately, we expect that investors will need to deploy a wider investment opportunity set to meet this challenge, which will involve greater usage of private markets investments. However, as with any new investment, careful analysis is needed not only for selecting new investments but also implementing this exposure.

One meaningful shift from our last piece is around market expectations toward the path of Fed rate cuts. Market expectations have shifted toward a more dovish Fed policy, as inflation has moderated, and growth expectations have begun to decline. At this juncture, market participants have priced in at least two interest rates cuts, unlike in May when participants were predicting only one interest rate cut. We show the two graphs below to highlight the shift in market expectations, and ultimately discuss portfolio implications (Figure 1).

While the change in rate cut expectations might give Asian central banks a bit of “breathing room” for policy easing, it also creates a more obstacles if economic deceleration leads to a global recession. Also, if global central banks take cues from the Fed and ease simultaneously, one could argue that interest rate differentials will persist, which we’ve discussed at length in prior discussions on this topic.