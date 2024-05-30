Private markets for Asian investors: Income

This is the second of a four-part blog series on integrating private markets into Asian investor portfolios, while accounting for FX risk. The first blog in our series set the scene in terms of opportunities and challenges for Asian investors. This blog will focus on private income investments. Subsequent blogs will analyze private growth and real return opportunities with a similar lens.

As we continue the discussion on private markets for Asian investors, for this analysis we’ll focus specifically on income investments. While we’ve discussed private credit in prior pieces, this series is geared toward Asian investors with specific local currency return considerations. Earlier, we analyzed the current global interest rate regime and how that impacts hedging costs, which at this juncture serves as an impediment for many non-USD investors. Given the current macro backdrop, market participants have begun to shift their expectations with respect to the pathway for Fed rate cuts. As of the date of writing, there is a greater than 90% chance of zero to two rate cuts by December1, a much more conservative estimate than what the market expected earlier in the year. This suggests rate differentials and subsequent hedging costs will remain “higher for longer”, a frequently echoed phrase but with a slightly different contextual backdrop in this instance.

