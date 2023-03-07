ETF'S VAN INVESCO

BulletShares ETF’s met vaste vervaldatum

Precisiehulpmiddelen voor het samenstellen van voordelige obligatieportefeuilles.

BulletShares fixed maturity ETFs

Precisie van obligaties, voordelen van ETF's

BulletShares hebben een vaste looptijd, net als individuele obligaties, en bieden tegelijkertijd de diversificatievoordelen van een fonds en de intraday-handelscapaciteit van een ETF.

Nauwkeurige, goedkope toegang

Door te beleggen in verschillende looptijden van BulletShares kunnen beleggers een kosteneffectieve, gediversifieerde ladderportefeuille opbouwen om het renterisico en de kasstromen te beheren.

Gerichte blootstelling

Wij bieden tien goedkope BulletShares UCITS ETF's aan die gerichte blootstelling bieden aan bedrijfsobligaties van beleggingskwaliteit in USD en EUR, met looptijden variërend van 2026 tot 2030.

Our BulletShares UCITS ETFs provide targeted exposure to USD and EUR investment grade corporate bonds, with maturity ranges from 2026 to 2030. We offer a choice of quarterly distributing or accumulating share classes which can provide a regular income stream like a bond or reinvest coupon payments until the final maturity.

USD
Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

Accumulating, distributing  and GBP hedged share classes available
Total expense ratio starting from 0.10% p.a

Vertaling

EUR
Invesco BulletShares EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

Accumulating and distributing share classes available
Total expense ratio: 0.10% p.a.

Vertaling

Access our BulletShares UCITS ETFs

Our BulletShares UCITS ETFs provide targeted exposure to USD and EUR investment grade corporate bonds, with maturity ranges from 2026 to 2030. We offer a choice of quarterly distributing or accumulating share classes which can provide a regular income stream like a bond or reinvest coupon payments until the final maturity.

USD
Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

Accumulating and distributing share classes available
Total expense ratio: 0.10% p.a

Vertaling

EUR
Invesco BulletShares EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

Accumulating and distributing share classes available
Total expense ratio: 0.10% p.a.

Vertaling

GBP
Invesco BulletShares GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

Accumulating and distributing share classes available
Total expense ratio: 0.10% p.a.

Vertaling

Ontdek onze BulletShares UCITS ETF’s

Onze BulletShares UCITS ETF’s bieden gerichte blootstelling aan USD en EUR investment grade bedrijfsobligaties, met een vervaldatum tussen 2026 en 2030. Wij bieden een reeks aandelenklassen die elk kwartaal rente uitkeren of opbouwen die kan dienen als een regelmatige inkomstenstroom zoals een obligatie of waarbij de couponuitkeringen tot aan de definitieve vervaldatum kunnen worden herbelegd.

VERVALJAAR  USD Investment Grade
Totale kostenratio: 0,10% p.a.		 EUR Investment Grade
Totale kostenratio: 0,10% p.a.
2026 Invesco BulletShares 2026 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2026 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc
2027 Invesco BulletShares 2027 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2027 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc
2028 Invesco BulletShares 2028 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2028 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc
2029 Invesco BulletShares 2029 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2029 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc
2030 Invesco BulletShares 2030 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2030 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Acc

 

 

  • Bij elke beleggingsbeslissing moet rekening worden gehouden met alle kenmerken van het fonds, zoals beschreven in de juridische documenten. Voor duurzaamheidgerelateerde aspecten verwijzen wij u naar www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco. Een belegging in deze fondsen is een verwerving van eenheden in een passief beheerd indextrackerfonds in plaats van in de onderliggende activa die eigendom zijn van het fonds. Beleggingsrisico's - klik hier voor meer informatie. Voor volledige informatie over risico's raadpleegt u de juridische documenten. Van toepassing op iedereen: waardeschommelingen, kredietrisico, rentetarieven, milieu, maatschappij en bestuur, concentratie, vervaljaarrisico, dalend rendementsrisico, herbeleggingsrisico, risico voor vroegtijdige beëindiging, effectenleningen.

Building bond ladders with BulletShares ETFs

What are BulletShares and how they can help you build bond ladders.

Build bond ladders with BulletShares ETFs

This marketing communication is for professional investors and qualified clients/sophisticated investors only. Investors should read the legal documents prior to investing.

Title screen #1: What are bond ladders?

Bond ladders are portfolios of bonds with sequential maturity dates. As bonds in the ladder mature, the proceeds can be used to cover a specific need, or they can be invested in new bonds with longer maturities. Each maturity is effectively a rung on the bond ladder, providing the investor with the choice to take the proceeds or to reinvest them. The same principle can be applied to fixed maturity ETFs as we’ll see in a moment.

But now that we understand the basics of bond ladders, let’s cover the potential benefits and how they can help investors.

Title screen #2: What are the potential benefits of bond ladders?

Bond ladders offer three main potential benefits:

  • A laddered bond portfolio, consisting of staggered maturities, may reduce reinvestment risk whilst maintaining a consistent income stream.
  • Bond ladders can also allow an investor to customize their portfolio’s maturity and duration profiles—or sensitivity to interest rate changes – to suit their financial goals.
  • By holding bonds to maturity, it can reduce the impact of changing interest rates during an investor’s holding period. As such, bond ladders can provide potential advantages in both rising and falling interest rate environments.

Let’s explore the third benefit a bit more.

If interest rates increase, an investor would be able to reinvest the proceeds from maturing bonds in longer bonds with higher yields.

On the other hand, if interest rates decrease, an investor may choose to only reinvest a portion of the proceeds during a low-rate phase of the cycle while they wait for better opportunities in the future.

So far, we’ve only talked about bond laddering but how does that apply to BulletShares UCITS ETFs?

Title screen #3: How BulletShares ETFs can make building bond ladders easier

BulletShares defined maturity ETFs can make creating a laddered portfolio easy because they combine the benefits of individual bonds and exchange-traded funds.

Like individual bonds, BulletShares offer regular income potential (for distributing share classes), a defined termination date when the maturity proceeds are paid to investors, and control of portfolio maturity. But, because each ETF invests in a selection of bonds, they provide the diversification benefits associated with fund investment. And because they’re ETFs, our suite can offer the liquidity, transparency, and convenience provided by the ETF wrapper, all at a low cost. They allow investors to avoid the potential idiosyncratic risks, trading costs, research, and time, of building bond ladders using hundreds of individual bonds.

Our BulletShares ETFs provide targeted exposure to USD and EUR investment grade corporate bonds, with maturity ranges from 2026 to 2030.

Whatever you’re looking to accomplish with your bond portfolio, Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond UCITS ETFs offer convenient, cost-effective solutions to help meet your potential income goals.

Investment Risks

For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

Value fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Credit risk: The creditworthiness of the debt the Fund is exposed to may weaken and result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund. There is no guarantee the issuers of debt will repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. The risk is higher when the Fund is exposed to high yield debt securities.

Interest rates: Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund.

Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

Environmental, social and governance: The Fund intends to invest in securities of issuers that manage their ESG exposures better relative to their peers. This may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain issuers and cause the Fund to forego certain investment opportunities. The Fund may perform differently to other funds, including underperforming other funds that do not seek to invest in securities of issuers based on their ESG ratings.

Concentration: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified.

Maturity Year Risk: The term of the Fund is limited. The Fund will be terminated on the Maturity Date.

Declining Yield Risk: During the Maturity Year, as the corporate bonds held by the Fund mature and the Fund’s portfolio transitions to cash and Treasury Securities, the Fund’s yield will generally tend to move toward the yield of cash and Treasury Securities and thus may be lower than the yields of the corporate bonds previously held by the Fund and/or prevailing yields for corporate bonds in the market.

Reinvestment Risk: The issuers of debt securities (especially those issued at high interest rates) may repay principal before the maturity of such debt securities. This may result in losses to the Fund on debt securities purchased at a premium.

Early Termination Risk: The Fund may be terminated in certain circumstances which are summarised in the section of the Prospectus titled “Termination”.


Important Information

Data as at 30.11.2023, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

Index: “Bloomberg®” and the indices referenced herein (the “Indices”, and each such index, an “Index”) are trademarks or service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), the administrator of the Index (collectively, “Bloomberg”) and/or one or more third-party providers (each such provider, a “Third-Party Provider,”) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes to Invesco (the “Licensee”). To the extent a Third-Party Provider contributes intellectual property in connection with the Index, such third- party products, company names and logos are trademarks or service marks, and remain the property, of such Third-Party Provider. Bloomberg is not affiliated with the Licensee or a Third-Party Provider, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend the financial products referenced herein (the “Financial Products”). Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to the Indices or the Financial Products.

Germany: German investors may obtain the offering documents free of charge in paper or electronic form from the issuer or from the German information agent (Marcard, Stein & Co AG, Ballindamm 36, 20095 Hamburg, Germany).

 Israel: No action has been taken or will be taken in Israel that would permit a public offering of the Fund or distribution of this document to the public.  This Fund has not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority (the ISA). The Fund shall only be sold in Israel to an investor of the type listed in the First Schedule to the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, who in each case have provided written confirmation that they qualify as Sophisticated Investors, and that they are aware of the consequences of such designation and agree thereto and further that the Fund is being purchased for its own account and not for the purpose of re-sale or distribution other than, in the case of an offeree which is an Sophisticated Investor, where such offeree is purchasing product for another party which is an Sophisticated Investor. This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“the Investment Advice Law”).  Neither Invesco Ltd. Nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or fund units other than the fund offered hereby, nor does it constitute an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy from any person in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to a person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

Italy: The publication of the supplement in Italy does not imply any judgment by CONSOB on an investment in a product. The list of products listed in Italy, and the offering documents for and the supplement of each product are available: (i) at etf.invesco.com (along with the audited annual report and the unaudited half-year reports); and (ii) on the website of the Italian Stock Exchange borsaitaliana.it.

Switzerland: The representative and paying agent in Switzerland is BNP PARIBAS, Paris, Zurich Branch, Selnaustrasse 16 8002 Zürich. The Prospectus, Key Information Document, and financial reports may be obtained free of charge from the Representative. The ETFs are domiciled in Ireland EMEA 3535690 /2024

Vertaling

An escalator leading upwards

Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond UCITS ETFs

Onze BulletShares UCITS ETF's kunnen een kosteneffectieve en gemakkelijke benadering van portefeuilleladdering bieden. Ze combineren de voordelen van beleggen in individuele obligaties met de extra diversificatievoordelen van een ETF.

Vertaling

Veelgestelde vragen over BulletShares UCITS ETF’s

BulletShares UCITS ETF’s zijn beursgenoteerde fondsen (ETF's) met een vaste vervaldatum waarmee beleggers en financiële professionals portefeuilles kunnen samenstellen gericht op specifieke aflosprofielen wat betreft investment grade credit. BulletShares combineren de precisie van individuele obligaties met specifieke vervaldatums met de mogelijke voordelen van ETF’s zoals diversificatie en transparantie.

Naarmate BulletShares UCITS ETF’s hun vervaldatum naderen, wordt de looptijd korter. In de laatste zes maanden voor de vervaldatum van een ETF zullen de obligaties in de portefeuille naar verwachting vervallen of vervroegd worden afgelost. De betreffende opbrengsten worden dan aangehouden in kortlopende Amerikaanse staatsobligaties en wissels voor BulletShares USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF's, en Duitse en Franse wissels en obligaties voor BulletShares EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF's.

BulletShares UCITS ETF’s hebben vaste vervaldatums en weerspiegelen de voorkeuren van beleggers wat betreft het kopen en aanhouden van individuele obligaties tot aan de vervaldatum en kunnen dus voor obligatieladders en andere strategieën worden gebruikt. BulletShares UCITS ETF’s hebben vaste vervaljaren, die deel uitmaken van de naam van de ETF. Elke BulletShares UCITS ETF loopt medio december van het betreffende jaar af en de definitieve uitkering vindt plaats op de vervaldatum. Bij de verwachte beëindiging van elk fonds wordt de intrinsieke waarde (IW) van de ETF-assets uitgekeerd aan beleggers zonder dat zij zelf iets moeten doen.

Een obligatieladder bestaat uit individuele obligaties met wisselende vervaldatums. Wanneer de obligaties vervallen, kunnen de verwachte opbrengsten worden gebruikt als inkomstenbron of opnieuw worden belegd in nieuwe obligaties die in de jaren daarna aflopen. Beleggers kunnen obligatieladders gebruiken om enige voorspelbaarheid en stabiliteit te verkrijgen bij marktvolatiliteit en renteschommelingen. Omdat BulletShares UCITS ETF’s specifieke vervaldatums hebben, kunnen beleggers deze gebruiken voor het opbouwen van obligatieladders en zo de tijd en kosten besparen van individuele obligaties.

  • Beleggingsrisico’s

    Voor volledige informatie over risico's verwijzen wij u naar de juridische documenten.

    Waardeschommeling: De waarde van beleggingen en alle inkomsten daaruit kunnen fluctueren. Dat kan deels worden veroorzaakt door veranderingen in de wisselkoersen. Het is mogelijk dat beleggers het belegde bedrag niet volledig terugkrijgen.

    Kredietrisico: De kredietwaardigheid van het schuldinstrument waaraan het fonds is blootgesteld, kan verslechteren en de waarde van het fonds doen schommelen. Er is geen garantie dat de emittenten van het schuldinstrument de interesten en het kapitaal op de aflossingsdatum zullen terugbetalen. Het risico is groter wanneer het fonds is blootgesteld aan hoogrentende schuldinstrumenten.

    Rentetarieven: Rentewijzigingen doen de waarde van het fonds fluctueren.

    Effectenleningen: Het fonds kan blootgesteld zijn aan het risico dat de kredietnemer zijn verplichting om de effecten aan het einde van de kredietperiode terug te nemen, niet nakomt en het onderpand dat aan het fonds is verstrekt, niet kan worden verkocht als de kredietnemer in gebreke zou blijven.

    Ecologische, sociale en governancefactoren:- Het fonds beoogt te beleggen in effecten van emittenten die hun ESG-blootstelling beter beheren dan hun sectorgenoten. Dat kan gevolgen hebben voor de blootstelling van het fonds aan bepaalde emittenten en ertoe leiden dat het fonds afziet van bepaalde beleggingsmogelijkheden. Het fonds kan anders presteren dan andere fondsen en dus ook slechter presteren dan andere fondsen die niet beleggen in effecten van emittenten op basis van een ESG-rating.

    Concentratie Het fonds kan geconcentreerd zijn in een specifieke regio of sector, of blootgesteld zijn aan een beperkt aantal posities, wat kan resulteren in grotere waardeschommelingen dan bij een gediversifieerder fonds.

    - De looptijd van het Fonds is beperkt. Het Fonds zal op de vervaldatum worden beëindigd.

    - Tijdens het vervaljaar, naarmate de door het Fonds aangehouden bedrijfsobligaties aflopen en de portefeuille van het Fonds overgaat naar contant geld en staatsobligaties, zal het rendement van het Fonds over het algemeen de neiging hebben zich te bewegen in de richting van het rendement op contant geld en staatsobligaties en kan het dus lager zijn dan het rendement op de bedrijfsobligaties die voorheen door het Fonds werden aangehouden en/of de geldende rendementen voor bedrijfsobligaties op de markt.

    Beleggingsrisico’s De emittenten van schuldbewijzen (vooral die uitgegeven tegen hoge rentetarieven) kunnen de hoofdsom terugbetalen vóór de vervaldatum van dergelijke schuldbewijzen. Dit kan resulteren in verliezen voor het Fonds op schuldbewijzen die tegen een premie zijn gekocht.

    - Het Fonds kan in bepaalde omstandigheden worden beëindigd. Deze zijn samengevat in het hoofdstuk 'Beëindiging' van het Prospectus.

    Belangrijke informatie

    Gegevens per 28/02/2022 tenzij anders vermeld. Dit is marketingmateriaal en geen financieel advies. Het is niet bedoeld als aanbeveling om een bepaalde asset class, effect of strategie te kopen of verkopen. Regelgevingsvereisten die onpartijdigheid van de aanbevelingen voor beleggingen/beleggingsstrategieën vereisen, zijn daarom niet van toepassing, noch zijn er handelsverboden vóór publicatie.

    Opvattingen en meningen zijn gebaseerd op de huidige marktomstandigheden en zijn aan verandering onderhevig.​ Meer informatie over onze fondsen en de relevante risico’s vindt u in de essentiële-informatiedocumenten/essentiële beleggersinformatie (lokale talen) en de prospectus (Engels, Frans, Duits) alsmede de financiële verslagen, die beschikbaar zijn op www.invesco.eu. Een overzicht van investeerders rechten is in het Engels beschikbaar op www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. De beheermaatschappij kan marketingovereenkomsten beëindigen. Participaties / aandelen van UCITS ETF's die op de secundaire markt zijn gekocht, kunnen niet: meestal direct terugverkocht aan UCITS ETF. Beleggers moeten kopen en verkopen eenheden / aandelen op een secundaire markt met de hulp van een tussenpersoon (bijvoorbeeld een effectenmakelaar) en kan hiervoor kosten in rekening brengen. Bovendien, investeerders kan bij aankoop van participaties/aandelen meer betalen dan de huidige intrinsieke waarde en kunnen bij verkoop minder ontvangen dan de huidige intrinsieke waarde. Raadpleeg voor de volledige doelstellingen en het beleggingsbeleid de huidige prospectus.

    Index “Bloomberg®” en de indices waarnaar hierin wordt verwezen (de “Indices”, en elke dergelijke index, een “Index”) zijn handelsmerken of dienstmerken van Bloomberg Finance L.P. en zijn dochterondernemingen, waaronder Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), de beheerder van de Index (gezamenlijk “Bloomberg”) en/of een of meer externe leveranciers (elke dergelijke aanbieder wordt een “Externe aanbieder” genoemd) en zijn voor gebruik voor bepaalde doeleinden in licentie gegeven aan Invesco (de “Licentiehouder ”). Voor zover een externe aanbieder intellectueel eigendom bijdraagt ​​in verband met de Index, zijn dergelijke producten, bedrijfsnamen en logo's van derden handelsmerken of dienstmerken, en blijven ze eigendom van een dergelijke externe aanbieder. Bloomberg is niet gelieerd aan de Licentiehouder of een Derde Leverancier, en Bloomberg keurt de financiële producten waarnaar hierin wordt verwezen (de “Financiële Producten”) niet goed, onderschrijft, beoordeelt of beveelt deze niet aan. Noch Bloomberg noch Barclays garandeert de tijdigheid, juistheid of volledigheid van gegevens of informatie met betrekking tot de Bloomberg Barclays Euro Corporate Index.

    Uitgegeven door: Invesco Investment Management Limited, Ground Floor, 2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ierland, Gereguleerd door de Centrale Bank in Ierland.

    EMEA3295244