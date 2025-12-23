Vastrentend beleggen met ETF's

In a volatile market environment overnight rate products can offer a compelling solution for capital preservation, potentially acting as a ‘safe haven’ against geopolitical shocks and policy uncertainty. Strategies linked to benchmarks like €STR, SOFR, or SONIA can deliver attractive yields relative to cash deposit accounts, and without the duration risk of traditional fixed income. Their liquidity and flexibility can also make them ideal for managing unallocated cash or navigating uncertain conditions with agility.

We’ve expanded our market-leading swap-based ETF range with the launch of our first synthetic fixed income products. Our Invesco Overnight Return Swap UCITS ETFs offers investors efficient exposure to major overnight interest rate benchmarks across USD, EUR and GBP currencies.