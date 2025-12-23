Vastrentende ETF'S

Vastrentend beleggen met ETF's

Ontdek de potentiële voordelen en gebruiksmogelijkheden van beleggingen in vastrentende, op de beurs verhandelde fondsen.

Core exposures

Wij bieden een scala aan voordelige overheids-, investment-grade krediet- en ESG-beleggingen om uw vastrentende portefeuilles te verbeteren.

Innovatieve oplossing

Wij bieden een breed aanbod aan innovatieve vastrentende waarden, verspreid over sectoren, regio's en strategieën.

Wereldwijde expertise

Door wereldwijde middelen te combineren met lokale expertise, streven wij ernaar om u de best mogelijke resultaten te bieden.

Profiteer van het groeiende belang van vastrentende ETF's

Fixed Income ETF's hebben de afgelopen jaren een snelle groei doorgemaakt. Wereldwijd werd in 2024 een beheerd vermogen van 2,2 biljoen dollar bereikt. Naar verwachting zal de groei de komende jaren versnellen. Beleggers zijn zich steeds meer bewust van de voordelen van het gebruik van ETF's in hun obligatieportefeuilles. Denk hierbij aan diversificatie en blootstelling aan een breed scala aan obligaties, wat helpt om het risico te spreiden over verschillende emittenten en sectoren. Bovendien bieden vastrentende ETF's liquiditeits- en kostenvoordelen, waardoor ze gemakkelijker te verhandelen zijn en vaak efficiënter zijn dan het beheren van individuele obligaties.

Onze fixed income ETF'S

AAA CLO UCITS ETF's

Voor beleggers die op zoek zijn naar innovatieve manieren om hun inkomstenportefeuille te diversifiëren, kunnen de hoogste kwaliteit AAA-geclassificeerde tranches van CLO (Collateralised Loan Obligation) notes een aantrekkelijk beleggingsvoorstel zijn. AAA CLO-notes bieden een van de meest aantrekkelijke rendementen onder hoogwaardige kredieten van beleggingskwaliteit, terwijl ze minder gevoelig zijn voor rentetarieven vanwege hun variabele rentestructuur en een lage correlatie met andere traditionele activaklassen vertonen, waardoor het risicogecorrigeerde rendement van de portefeuille mogelijk wordt verbeterd. Lees meer over de beleggingscase van het toevoegen van AAA CLO-notes aan uw portefeuille.

We bieden twee nieuwe actief beheerde ETF's aan, die volledige transparantie, kostenefficiëntie en verbeterde liquiditeit bieden aan deze dynamische activaklasse. Deze strategieën bieden een gediversifieerde blootstelling aan de brede markt van in USD luidende (met GBP-afgedekte aandelenklassen beschikbaar voor degenen die het valutarisico willen beperken) en de in EUR luidende AAA CLO-notes.

De ETF's worden beheerd door Invesco Private Credit en hanteren een actieve benadering bij de selectie van managers. De portefeuille bestaat voornamelijk uit AAA-geclassificeerde, variabele rente, CLO-notes met de extra flexibiliteit om te alloceren in bepaalde niet-benchmark effecten. Als een van 's werelds grootste beheerders van bankleningen en een vaste CLO-uitgever, begrijpen we hoe belangrijk het is om de juiste CLO-beheerders te selecteren voor onze investeringen en maken we gebruik van onze ervaring van meer dan 30 jaar om actief effecten te selecteren, met als doel rendementen te leveren die vergelijkbaar zijn met de benchmark.

Dit product is uitsluitend bedoeld voor professionele beleggers.

Bekijk onze AAA CLO-ETF's

Overnight Return

In a volatile market environment overnight rate products can offer a compelling solution for capital preservation, potentially acting as a ‘safe haven’ against geopolitical shocks and policy uncertainty. Strategies linked to benchmarks like €STR, SOFR, or SONIA can deliver attractive yields relative to cash deposit accounts, and without the duration risk of traditional fixed income. Their liquidity and flexibility can also make them ideal for managing unallocated cash or navigating uncertain conditions with agility.

We’ve expanded our market-leading swap-based ETF range with the launch of our first synthetic fixed income products. Our Invesco Overnight Return Swap UCITS ETFs offers investors efficient exposure to major overnight interest rate benchmarks across USD, EUR and GBP currencies. 

Bekijk ons Invesco Overnight Return Swap ETF's

BulletShares

BulletShares zijn een reeks ETF's met een vaste looptijd waarmee beleggers op maat gemaakte portefeuilles kunnen samenstellen met afgestemde looptijdprofielen om hun beleggingsdoelen te behalen. Ze zijn ontworpen om een uiteindelijke looptijd, zoals een individuele obligatie, te combineren met de diversificatie- en handelsvoordelen van een ETF.

Door te beleggen in verschillende BulletShares ETF-looptijden kunnen beleggers een kosteneffectieve, gediversifieerde portefeuille opbouwen die is ontworpen om het renterisico en de kasstromen te beheren. Onze BulletShares UCITS ETF's bieden gerichte blootstelling aan bedrijfsobligaties van beleggingskwaliteit die luiden in USD (met GBP-afgedekte aandelenklassen beschikbaar voor degenen die het valutarisico willen beperken) en EUR, met een vervaldatum tussen 2026 en 2030.

Staatsobligaties

Staatsobligaties van ontwikkelde markten, die gedekt worden door de sterkste en grootste economieën ter wereld, behoren tot de veiligste en meest liquide activacategorieën. Staatsobligaties leveren doorgaans goede prestaties in onzekere tijden en kunnen helpen het risico in multi-assetportefeuilles te spreiden. Staatsobligaties worden vaak gezien als een mogelijke buffer voor volatiele aandelenmarkten en andere risicovollere markten, en vormen een kernallocatie voor beleggers.

Ons aanbod biedt een brede keus uit voordelige staatsobligatie-ETF's van ontwikkelde markten, met diverse looptijden en blootstellingen aan Amerikaanse Treasuries, Britse Gilts en Europese staatsobligaties. Of u nu streeft naar kapitaalbehoud via kortlopende obligaties of positionering voor mogelijke rentedalingen met langere looptijden, onze ETF's bieden de flexibiliteit om uw renteblootstelling nauwkeurig af te stemmen.

Bekijk alle staatsobligatie-ETF's

Bedrijfsobligaties

Ons assortiment bedrijfsobligatie-ETF's biedt een kosteneffectieve blootstelling aan de wereldwijde kredietmarkten. Of het nu gaat om beleggingskwaliteit of hoogrentend, deze ETF's zijn ontworpen om met transparantie en efficiëntie gediversifieerde toegang tot bedrijfsschuld te bieden. Het aanbod omvat zowel kernposities als gerichte strategieën, zoals High Yield Fallen Angels, die zich richten op een specifiek segment van de Amerikaanse hoogrentende markt met potentieel voor kapitaalgroei naast een hoog inkomen.

Met een groeiende focus op duurzaamheid integreren veel van onze strategieën ESG-overwegingen, zodat beleggers hun blootstelling aan vastrentende effecten kunnen afstemmen op de milieu-, sociale en governancedoelstellingen op lange termijn. Invesco's passieve bedrijfsobligatie-ETF's bieden een uitgebreide en verantwoordelijke toolkit voor het opbouwen van veerkrachtige kredietportefeuilles.

Bekijk alle bedrijfsobligatie-ETF's

Vernieuwende inkomsten

Voor beleggers die streven naar een gerichte blootstelling aan hogerrentende segmenten van de vastrentende markt, zouden onze achtergestelde obligatie-ETF's een oplossing kunnen zijn. De Invesco AT1 Capital Bond en Invesco Euro Corporate Hybrid ETF's richten zich op respectievelijk Additional Tier 1 (AT1) voorwaardelijk converteerbare obligaties en Europese hybride bedrijfsobligaties; twee gebieden die bekend staan om hun inkomstenpotentieel en structurele complexiteit. Deze ETF's zijn ontworpen om gediversifieerde toegang te bieden tot instrumenten die lager in de kapitaalstructuur zitten.

AT1's zijn een type hybride schuldinstrument dat voornamelijk is uitgegeven door Europese banken als regelgevend kapitaal. Ze bevinden zich net onder de senior schuld binnen de kapitaalstructuur, en het is deze achterstelling die het hogere rendement stimuleert in plaats van het risico van de emittent.

Hybride bedrijfsobligaties lijken in veel opzichten op AT1-obligaties, en worden vaak uitgegeven door ondernemingen met een sterke balans en een investment-grade kredietrating. Het opvallendste verschil is dat AT1-obligaties alleen worden uitgegeven door financiële instellingen, terwijl hybride bedrijfsobligaties worden uitgegeven door nutsbedrijven, telecombedrijven en bedrijven in andere niet-financiële sectoren. Hybride bedrijfsobligaties kunnen aantrekkelijk zijn voor de uitgevende onderneming omdat ratingbureaus ze behandelen als een deel schuld/deel eigen vermogen, wat betekent dat ze de voldoen aan de kredietmaatstaven voor de emittent.

Bekijk Invesco AT1 Capital Bond ETF's Bekijk Invesco Euro Corporate Hybrid ETF's

Actieve ESG

In samenwerking met ons Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS)-team bieden wij drie actief beheerde ESG-ETF's voor vastrentende effecten. Het IQS-team maakt gebruik van geavanceerde technologieën en inzichten op basis van gegevens en ontwerpt systematische multifactorstrategieën die de sterke punten van factorbeleggingen combineren met robuuste ESG-integratie. Met 40+ teamleden wereldwijd beschikt het team over uitgebreide ervaring met op regels gebaseerde beleggingen.

Voor in EUR luidend krediet van beleggingskwaliteit bieden wij twee oplossingen: één die de volledige curve dekt en een andere gericht op obligaties onder de vijf jaar. Beide maken gebruik van een slimme aanpak op basis van meerdere factoren om de vooroordelen die ESG kan introduceren in bedrijfsobligatie-indexen te beperken.

Onze derde actieve ETF is gericht op de Europese staatsobligatiemarkt en belegt in een portefeuille van overheids- en overheidsgerelateerde obligaties. Deze strategie houdt rekening met ESG-criteria en maximaliseert de blootstelling aan Groene Obligaties, rekening houdend met liquiditeit en marktblootstelling.

  • Beleggingsrisico’s

    Bij elke beleggingsbeslissing moet rekening worden gehouden met alle kenmerken van de fondsen zoals beschreven in de juridische documenten. Informatie over duurzaamheidsaspecten is te vinden op https://www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco.

    Beleggingsrisico's Voor volledige informatie over de risico's verwijzen wij u naar de juridische documenten. Please click here to view more information. De waarde van beleggingen en alle inkomsten daaruit kunnen fluctueren. Dit kan deels het gevolg zijn van veranderingen in de wisselkoersen. Het is mogelijk dat beleggers niet het volledige geïnvesteerde bedrag terugkrijgen.
    Geldt alleen voor Invesco BulletShares UCITS ETFs: Value fluctuation, Credit risk, Interest rates, Environmental, social and governance, Concentration, Maturity Year Risk, Declining Yield Risk, Reinvestment Risk, Early Termination Risk, Securities Lending.
    Geldt alleen voor Invesco AAA CLO UCITS ETF's Value fluctuation, Credit risk, Interest rates, Liquidity risk, CLO Debt Securities risk.
    Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF: Value fluctuation, Emerging Markets, Credit Risk, Interest Rates, Contingent Convertible Bonds, Securities Lending, Environmental, Social and Governance.
    Applies to Invesco Euro Corporate Hybrid UCITS ETFs: Value Fluctuation, Emerging Markets, Credit Risk, Interest Rates, Non-investment grade securities Risk/High yield debt instruments, Securities Lending, Holdings Concentration.
Fixed Income veelgestelde vragen

Fixed income ETF’s geven beleggers toegang tot obligaties en andere fixed income effecten, zoals Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, bedrijfsobligaties en gemeenteobligaties. De mogelijke voordelen van fixed income ETF’s zijn onder meer liquiditeit,portfoliotransparantie,en diversificatie.

Fixed income ETF’s geven beleggers toegang tot obligaties en andere fixed income effecten, zoals Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, bedrijfsobligaties en gemeenteobligaties. De mogelijke voordelen van fixed income ETF’s zijn onder meer liquiditeit,portfoliotransparantie,en diversificatie.

Zoals hun naam al zegt, gebruiken veel beleggers fixed income ETF’s om inkomsten te behalen. Sommige obligatiecategorieën waarin fixed income ETF's beleggen worden traditioneel gebruikt om de stabiliteit van een portfolio te vergroten. Als marktonzekerheid leidt tot verstoring van de aandelenmarkten, dan kunnen obligaties helpen met diversificatie. Beleggers kunnen ook gebruik maken van gespecialiseerde fixed income ETF’s als een hulpmiddel voor de spreiding van hun inkomensbronnen en om hun blootstelling aan krediet- en durationrisico te beheren.

AAA CLO's zijn effecten met een investment grade-rating. Een CLO is een special purpose vehicle (SPV) dat wordt verpand aan een pool van activa, waaronder senior secured leveraged loans en obligaties. Uitkeringen uit de pool worden uitgekeerd aan de verplichtingen van de CLO op basis van een cashflow-waterfall, waarbij de eerste stroom naar de hoogste schuldtranche van de CLO gaat en vervolgens doorgaat naar de laagste schuldtranche, gevolgd door het eigen vermogen. AAA CLO-obligaties vormen de tranche van de CLO-structuur met de hoogste rating.

Veel beleggers zijn geïnteresseerd in vastrentende ETF's vanwege de voordelen die ze bieden, zoals diversificatie, kosteneffectiviteit, transparantie en liquiditeit.

Bij leningen met een variabele rente wordt doorgaans een rendement behaald op basis van een spread boven een referentiebasisrente (SOFR voor USD-obligaties en EURIBOR voor EUR-obligaties). Hierdoor kunnen de rendementen dalen naarmate de referentiebasisrente verandert.

These are investment products that aim to deliver returns based on overnight interest rates, typically used for short-term cash management and capital preservation, especially in volatile markets.

These are official overnight interest rate benchmarks used in Europe, the US, and the UK. They reflect the cost of very short-term borrowing between banks and other financial institutions, and are considered reliable indicators of central bank policy and market liquidity:

€STR (Euro Short-Term Rate) – Set by the European Central Bank, it shows the average rate at which banks lend to each other overnight in euros.

SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) – Based on actual transactions in the US Treasury repo market, it’s widely used as a benchmark for US dollar-based products.

SONIA (Sterling Overnight Index Average) – Published by the Bank of England, it reflects overnight lending rates in British pounds

  • Beleggingsrisico’s

    Voor volledige informatie over de risico's verwijzen wij u naar de juridische documenten.

    Waardeschommelingen: De waarde van beleggingen en de inkomsten daaruit fluctueren. Dit kan deels het gevolg zijn van veranderingen in de wisselkoersen. Het is mogelijk dat beleggers niet het volledige geïnvesteerde bedrag terugkrijgen.

    De kredietwaardigheid van het schuldinstrument waaraan het fonds is blootgesteld, kan verslechteren en de waarde van het fonds doen schommelen. Er is geen garantie dat de emittenten van het schuldinstrument de interesten en het kapitaal op de aflossingsdatum zullen terugbetalen. Het risico is groter wanneer het fonds is blootgesteld aan hoogrentende schuldinstrumenten.

    Rentevoeten:  Rentewijzigingen doen de waarde van het fonds fluctueren

    Geldt alleen voor Invesco AAA CLO UCITS ETF's

    Liquiditeitsrisico: Onder gespannen marktomstandigheden kan het voor het fonds moeilijk zijn om bepaalde instrumenten te kopen of te verkopen. Als gevolg daarvan kan de verkoopprijs die voor dergelijke instrumenten wordt verkregen, lager zijn dan onder normale marktomstandigheden.

    Risico van CLO-schuldinstrumenten: Tranches van CLO-schuldbewijzen met een hoge rating kunnen worden verlaagd en in gespannen marktomstandigheden kunnen zelfs tranches van CLO-schuldbewijzen met een hoge rating verliezen lijden als gevolg van wanbetalingen in de onderliggende leningzekerheden, het verdwijnen van de achtergestelde/eigenvermogenstranches, de verwachting van wanbetalingen door de markt en een negatief marktsentiment met betrekking tot CLO-effecten als activaklasse.

    Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF

    Opkomende markten: Omdat een groot deel van dit fonds belegt in minder ontwikkelde landen, moeten beleggers bereid zijn een hogere mate van risico te accepteren dan bij een ETF die uitsluitend belegt in ontwikkelde markten.

    Contingent Convertible Bonds: Dit fonds belegt in voorwaardelijk converteerbare obligaties, een type van bedrijfsobligaties die kunnen worden omgezet in aandelen of waarvoor een gedwongen afschrijving kan worden doorgevoerd als zich een voorafbepaalde gebeurtenis voordoet. Als dat gebeurt, kan het fonds verliezen lijden. Andere opmerkelijke risico's van zulke obligaties zijn het liquiditeits- en het wanbetalingsrisico.

    Securities lending: Het Fonds kan worden blootgesteld aan het risico dat de lener in gebreke blijft bij het teruggeven van de effecten aan het einde van de leenperiode, en dat het niet in staat is om de verstrekte onderpand te verkopen indien de lener in gebreke blijft

    ESG: Het Fonds is van plan te beleggen in effecten van emittenten die hun ESG-blootstelling beter beheren dan vergelijkbare emittenten. Dit kan gevolgen hebben voor de blootstelling van het Fonds aan bepaalde emittenten en ertoe leiden dat het Fonds bepaalde beleggingsmogelijkheden laat lopen. Het Fonds kan anders presteren dan andere fondsen, waaronder slechtere prestaties dan andere fondsen die niet beleggen in effecten van emittenten op basis van hun ESG-ratings.

    Geldt alleen voor Invesco Hybride bedrijfsobligaties UCITS ETF's

    Opkomende markten: Omdat een groot deel van dit fonds belegt in minder ontwikkelde landen, moeten beleggers bereid zijn een hogere mate van risico te accepteren dan bij een ETF die uitsluitend belegt in ontwikkelde markten.

    Schuldinstrumenten met een hoog rendement / Risico van effecten zonder beleggingskwaliteit. Dit fonds kan een aanzienlijk bedrag aan schuldinstrumenten aanhouden met een lagere kredietkwaliteit. Daardoor kan de waarde van het ETF sterk schommelen en dat kan in bepaalde omstandigheden een invloed hebben op de liquiditeit ervan.

    Securities lending: Het Fonds kan worden blootgesteld aan het risico dat de lener zijn verplichting tot teruggave van de effecten aan het einde van de leenperiode niet nakomt en dat het de verstrekte zekerheden niet kan verkopen indien de lener in gebreke blijft.

    Het fonds kan blootgesteld zijn aan een beperkt aantal posities, wat kan resulteren in grotere waardeschommelingen dan bij een gediversifieerder fonds.

    Geldt alleen voor Invesco Global Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF en Invesco BulletShares UCITS ETF's

    Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

    ESG: Het Fonds is van plan te beleggen in effecten van emittenten die hun ESG-blootstelling beter beheren dan vergelijkbare emittenten. Dit kan gevolgen hebben voor de blootstelling van het Fonds aan bepaalde emittenten en ertoe leiden dat het Fonds bepaalde beleggingsmogelijkheden laat lopen. Het Fonds kan anders presteren dan andere fondsen, waaronder slechtere prestaties dan andere fondsen die niet beleggen in effecten van emittenten op basis van hun ESG-ratings.

    Concentratie: Het fonds kan geconcentreerd zijn in een specifieke regio of sector, of blootgesteld zijn aan een beperkt aantal posities, wat kan resulteren in grotere waardeschommelingen dan bij een gediversifieerder fonds.

    Valuta-afdekking: Valuta-afdekking tussen de basisvaluta van het Fonds en de valuta van de aandelenklasse elimineert mogelijk niet volledig het valutarisico tussen deze twee valuta's en kan de prestaties van de aandelenklasse beïnvloeden.

    Geldt alleen voor Invesco BulletShares UCITS ETF's

    De looptijd van het Fonds is beperkt. Het Fonds zal op de Vervaldatum worden beëindigd.

    Risico van dalend rendement: Tijdens het vervaljaar, naarmate de door het Fonds aangehouden bedrijfsobligaties aflopen en de portefeuille van het Fonds overgaat naar contant geld en staatsobligaties, zal het rendement van het Fonds over het algemeen de neiging hebben zich te bewegen in de richting van het rendement op contant geld en staatsobligaties en kan het dus lager zijn dan het rendement op de bedrijfsobligaties die voorheen door het Fonds werden aangehouden en/of de geldende rendementen voor bedrijfsobligaties op de markt.

    Herbeleggingsrisico: De emittenten van schuldbewijzen (vooral die uitgegeven tegen hoge rentetarieven) kunnen de hoofdsom terugbetalen vóór de vervaldatum van dergelijke schuldbewijzen. Dit kan resulteren in verliezen voor het Fonds op schuldbewijzen die tegen een premie zijn gekocht.

    Early Termination Risk: Het Fonds kan in bepaalde omstandigheden worden beëindigd. Deze zijn samengevat in het hoofdstuk 'Beëindiging' van het Prospectus.

    Belangrijke informatie

    Dit is marketingmateriaal en geen financieel advies. Het is niet bedoeld als aanbeveling om een ​​bepaalde activaklasse, effect of strategie te kopen of verkopen. De wettelijke vereisten die onpartijdigheid van beleggings-/beleggingsstrategie-aanbevelingen vereisen, zijn daarom niet van toepassing. Hetzelfde geldt voor verboden op handel vóór publicatie.

    De meningen en standpunten zijn gebaseerd op de huidige marktomstandigheden en kunnen veranderen.

    Meer informatie over onze fondsen en de relevante risico’s vindt u in de essentiële-informatiedocumenten/essentiële beleggersinformatie (lokale talen) en de prospectus (Engels, Frans, Duits) alsmede de financiële verslagen, die beschikbaar zijn op  www.invesco.eu. Een overzicht van investeerders rechten is in het Engels beschikbaar op  www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. De beheermaatschappij kan de marketingafspraken beëindigen.

    Participaties / aandelen van UCITS ETF's die op de secundaire markt zijn gekocht, kunnen niet: meestal direct terugverkocht aan UCITS ETF. Beleggers moeten kopen en verkopen eenheden / aandelen op een secundaire markt met de hulp van een tussenpersoon (bijvoorbeeld een effectenmakelaar) en kan hiervoor kosten in rekening brengen. Bovendien, investeerders kan bij aankoop van participaties/aandelen meer betalen dan de huidige intrinsieke waarde en kunnen bij verkoop minder ontvangen dan de huidige intrinsieke waarde.

    “Bloomberg®” en de indices waarnaar hierin wordt verwezen (de “Indices”, en elke dergelijke index, een “Index”) zijn handelsmerken of dienstmerken van Bloomberg Finance L.P. en zijn dochterondernemingen, waaronder Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), de beheerder van de Index (gezamenlijk “Bloomberg”) en/of een of meer externe leveranciers (elke dergelijke aanbieder wordt een “Externe aanbieder” genoemd) en zijn voor gebruik voor bepaalde doeleinden in licentie gegeven aan Invesco (de “Licentiehouder ”). Voor zover een externe aanbieder intellectueel eigendom bijdraagt ​​in verband met de Index, zijn dergelijke producten, bedrijfsnamen en logo's van derden handelsmerken of dienstmerken, en blijven ze eigendom van een dergelijke externe aanbieder. Bloomberg is niet gelieerd aan de Licentiehouder of een Derde Leverancier, en Bloomberg keurt de financiële producten waarnaar hierin wordt verwezen (de “Financiële Producten”) niet goed, onderschrijft, beoordeelt of beveelt deze niet aan. Noch Bloomberg noch Barclays garandeert de tijdigheid, juistheid of volledigheid van gegevens of informatie met betrekking tot de Bloomberg Barclays Euro Corporate Index.

    “Bloomberg®” en de Bloomberg Euro Corporate Bond Index zijn dienstmerken van Bloomberg Finance L.P. en zijn gelieerde ondernemingen, inclusief Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), de indexbeheerder (gezamenlijk “Bloomberg”) en zijn aan Invesco in licentie gegeven voor gebruik voor bepaalde doeleinden. Bloomberg is niet gelieerd aan Invesco en Bloomberg het Invesco Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF wordt niet goedgekeurd, onderschreven, geëvalueerd of aanbevolen door Bloomberg. Noch Bloomberg noch Barclays garandeert de tijdigheid, juistheid of volledigheid van gegevens of informatie met betrekking tot de Bloomberg Barclays Euro Corporate Index.

    De Markit iBoxx USD Contingent Convertible Liquid Developed Market AT1 (8/5% Issuer Cap) waarnaar hierin wordt verwezen, is eigendom van Markit Indices Limited en wordt onder licentie gebruikt. De fondsen of effecten waarnaar hierin wordt verwezen, worden niet gesponsord, onderschreven of gepromoot door Markit Indices Limited.

    Raadpleeg voor de volledige doelstellingen en het beleggingsbeleid de huidige prospectus.

    Bijgevolg mag deze marketingcommunicatie niet voor andere doeleinden worden gebruikt, noch worden doorgegeven aan andere beleggers in België. Duitse beleggers kunnen de aanbiedingsdocumenten kosteloos op papier of in elektronische vorm verkrijgen bij de emittent of bij de Duitse informatieagent (Marcard, Stein & Co AG, Ballindamm 36, 20095 Hamburg, Duitsland).

    De publicatie van het supplement in Italië houdt geen oordeel van CONSOB in over een investering in een product. De lijst van in Italië genoteerde producten, de aanbiedingsdocumenten en het supplement van elk product zijn beschikbaar: (i) op ​​etf.invesco.com (samen met het gecontroleerde jaarverslag en de niet-gecontroleerde halfjaarverslagen); en (ii) op ​​de website van de Italiaanse effectenbeurs borsaitaliana.it.

    De vertegenwoordiger en betaalagent voor de compartimenten van Invesco Markets plc en Invesco Markets II plc in Zwitserland is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Parijs, succursale de Zürich, Selnaustrasse Het Prospectus, het Essentiële-informatiedocument en de financiële verslagen zijn kosteloos verkrijgbaar bij de Vertegenwoordiger. De ETF's zijn gevestigd in Ierland.

    EMEA3310549/2025