Bethany Shard
Beth is a deputy fund manager for the UK & European Equities team, managing portfolios across the team's UK Value strategy with Martin Walker.
She began her investment career in 2014 at Ernst & Young, initially within Corporate Audit, before moving into Transaction Advisory Services, where she performed financial due diligence on deals with TMT sector.
Beth joined Invesco’s Finance & Corporate Strategy function in January 2019. She then joined the UK Equities team in February 2020 as an analyst, before taking on fund management responsibilities in March 2023.
Beth is a qualified Chartered Accountant, holds the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK and graduated with a BSc in Natural Sciences (first class) from Durham University.
Job title: UK Equities Deputy Fund Manager
In group: 5 Years
Experience: 9 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: UK & European Equities team