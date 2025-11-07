Umang Khetan
Chartered Financial Analyst®
Umang Khetan is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco's Large-Cap Contrarian Value strategies. Mr. Khetan joined Invesco in 2012. Prior to his current role, he was a senior equities analyst. Before joining the firm, he was at Newstone Capital Partners, where he invested in mezzanine debt and private equity. He began his career in 2005 in investment banking with UBS in their Los Angeles office, where he advised on mergers and acquisitions, and leveraged buyouts. Mr. Khetan earned a BS degree with a triple major in economics, chemistry, and history from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.
Job title: Portfolio Manager
In group: 13 years
Experience: 20 years
Location: Houston