Equities

European equities

Explore the potential of European equities. Covering a broad range of countries, our tailored equity strategies are constructed to seek out opportunities for long-term growth.

View featured funds
European equities

$14.9bn+

in assets under management in the European and UK equities team.1

20+

highly experienced investment professionals.

30+ yrs

successfully investing across European markets.

Why invest in European equities?

  • The region is home to some of the world’s largest economies and businesses in high growth sectors. They provide a deep pool of sustainable and differentiated business models.
  • European equities are priced attractively relative to global peers, in our view.
  • The total distribution yields (dividends and share buy-back) combine for an attractive real return.

Why Invesco for European equities?

  • Our team have a long tenure at Invesco and experience in the markets. We possess a deep level of expertise of investing in companies in a broad range of countries. 
  • Invesco has a valuable heritage in European equities, our strategies create an opportunity to respond to client needs.
  • We offer a diverse range of strategies, including those focused on income, total return, large and small cap investments.

Related insights

  • Investment Outlook
    Equities%20investment%20outlook%202025
    Investment Outlook

    Equities 2024 investment outlook

    By Invesco

    The 2025 equities outlook is improving. Balance sheets look healthy, and many stocks are attractively valued, though geopolitical risks remain. Find out more.

    27 November 2024
success failure

How can we help?

Let us know using this form and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.

How can we help?

Your contact information.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

How can we help?

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Frequently asked questions

European equities are shares of companies that are publicly listed on stock exchanges across Europe. Investing in European equities allows investors to develop exposure to the European economy. They offer a potential for differentiation of risk and valuation opportunities. At Invesco this includes a broad range of countries.

The European market offers a unique opportunity to invest in some of the world’s largest and most innovative markets. They hold strong intra-regional trading, competition, and offer differentiated risks and returns compared to global counter parts.

  • Footnotes

    1 AUM and team experience applies to the ‘UK and European’ equities team.

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Data is as at 30/11/2024 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    EMEA 4148023/2025
Contact us to discuss Invesco equities
Find out more about our range and how we can help
Discuss equities with us