Introducing the Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund

A research-based, global portfolio of equities focused on capturing changes in consumer trends, including those driven by increased digital connectivity, shifting demographics, improving standards of living and evolving artificial intelligence.

Change is the fuel for growth

We believe it is a compelling time to invest in the consumer space because we are in a period of disruption. Technology is changing where we shop, how we shop, how we consume media, how we travel, and as a result: how we spend our discretionary income.

Research-driven

We select companies through fundamental analysis, valuation, and timeliness.

Diversified portfolio

We construct the portfolio by consistently applying diversification practices and strict sell disciplines.

Multi-theme approach

We aim to benefit from trends in areas such as artificial intelligence, eCommerce and automation.

Why this fund?

The fund invests in companies which are capturing changes in how consumers globally spend either their time or their money. This opportunity set changes over time along with consumer trends, but includes companies across market capitalizations and sectors but especially in the consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.

We currently see opportunities in a number of themes, such as

  1. artificial intelligence (AI): AI content recommendation, content creation and task/productivity assistants will change the way consumers interact and consume.

  2. eCommerce: As digital shopping tools improve and fulfilment capabilities are enhanced through better infrastructure and automation, we see eCommerce continuing to gain significant share with increasing profitability.

  3. automation: We see significant monetization potential from companies that can leverage technology to automate and control physical things, such as robots that perform tasks, or vehicles that provide transportation. 

The fund managers use a continuous process of identifying companies with high-quality earnings growth and potential for favourable capital appreciation. The investment team employs a three-pillar approach to the investment process:

  1. research-driven security selection applied through fundamental analysis, valuation, and timeliness;

  2. portfolio construction determined by consistent diversification practices and strict sell disciplines;

  3. risk management and analysis of external thematic factors integrated at every stage of the investment process.

Unprecedented technology shifts call for forward thinking and active management that is better equipped to capture tomorrow’s market share winners than backward looking passive strategies.

Access the Invesco Global Consumer Trends product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. As this fund is invested in a particular sector, you should be prepared to accept greater fluctuations in the value of the fund than for a fund with a broader investment mandate.
Meet the team

Ido Cohen and Juan Hartsfield have managed the fund for over 10 years, and they have a combined 50+ years of industry experience. 

Our process is a bottom-up fundamental research approach, which is crucial when looking for disruptive trends. You need to conduct company-level research to understand which products are gaining market share and why, and how consumer behavior is changing.

FAQs

The investment universe of the Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund is broad and diverse and includes companies across different sectors and geographies that are expected to benefit from trends, including those driven by increased digital connectivity, shifting demographics, improving standards of living and evolving artificial intelligence.

Consumer trends refer to the patterns of behaviour and preferences that consumers exhibit when making purchasing decisions. These trends can be influenced by a variety of factors, such as demographic changes, technological advancements, and changes in social norms and values.

Some examples of current consumer trends include:

  1. Generative artificial intelligence: Connectivity via the internet and mobile devices is the gateway to increasingly digital lifestyles and generative artificial intelligence is the new communications interface between people and digital information.
  2. E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce has led to changes in consumer behaviour, with many consumers now preferring to shop online rather than in physical stores.
  3. Health and wellness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking out products that are perceived as healthier or that offer functional benefits.
  4. Personalisation: Consumers are looking for personalised products and services that meet their individual needs and preferences.
  5. Experience economy: Consumers are seeking out experiences rather than just products, with many prioritising travel and leisure activities over material possessions.

Understanding consumer trends is important for businesses, as it can help them develop products and services that better meet the needs and preferences of their target market.

  • Data as at 30.11.2024, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

