Senior Portfolio Manager Ido Cohen
Bachelor of Science in Economics
A research-based, global portfolio of equities focused on capturing changes in consumer trends, including those driven by increased digital connectivity, shifting demographics, improving standards of living and evolving artificial intelligence.See all product details
We believe it is a compelling time to invest in the consumer space because we are in a period of disruption. Technology is changing where we shop, how we shop, how we consume media, how we travel, and as a result: how we spend our discretionary income.
The fund invests in companies which are capturing changes in how consumers globally spend either their time or their money. This opportunity set changes over time along with consumer trends, but includes companies across market capitalizations and sectors but especially in the consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.
We currently see opportunities in a number of themes, such as
The fund managers use a continuous process of identifying companies with high-quality earnings growth and potential for favourable capital appreciation. The investment team employs a three-pillar approach to the investment process:
Unprecedented technology shifts call for forward thinking and active management that is better equipped to capture tomorrow’s market share winners than backward looking passive strategies.
Ido Cohen and Juan Hartsfield have managed the fund for over 10 years, and they have a combined 50+ years of industry experience.
Our process is a bottom-up fundamental research approach, which is crucial when looking for disruptive trends. You need to conduct company-level research to understand which products are gaining market share and why, and how consumer behavior is changing.
The investment universe of the Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund is broad and diverse and includes companies across different sectors and geographies that are expected to benefit from trends, including those driven by increased digital connectivity, shifting demographics, improving standards of living and evolving artificial intelligence.
Consumer trends refer to the patterns of behaviour and preferences that consumers exhibit when making purchasing decisions. These trends can be influenced by a variety of factors, such as demographic changes, technological advancements, and changes in social norms and values.
Some examples of current consumer trends include:
Understanding consumer trends is important for businesses, as it can help them develop products and services that better meet the needs and preferences of their target market.
