Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income

28 mars 2025
Aerial view of a busy highway interchange at night.
Points importants à retenir
Geopolitics
1

Sovereign investors continue to favour US markets, but the Trump presidency has placed a growing importance on geopolitical considerations.  

China
2

The outlook for investing in China is viewed as complex, driven by strategic factors and technology developments, forcing long-term investors to look beyond the headlines.

Fixed income
3

Within fixed income, private credit and infrastructure debt are taking center stage as institutions seek yield premium for patient capital.

The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Those are among the key insights from our survey of a group of sovereign investors with total assets under management of US$1 trillion.

This survey was conducted as a precursor to the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study 2025, which will be published in the summer of 2025.

