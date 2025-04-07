Article

Où se situent les marchés boursiers les moins chers et les plus chers du monde

7 avril 2025
Invesco
Où trouver les marchés boursiers les moins chers et les plus chers du monde ?

How do you know if stock markets look cheap or expensive? We have created a Valuation Tracker, which includes an interactive map and a table, that show you how major global equity indices are valued on various financial metrics each quarter.

By clicking on our map, you’ll discover the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of stock markets around the world. The higher the ratio, the more expensive a stock or market is relative to its earnings.

But of course, the P/E ratio isn’t the only metric that defines whether a stock’s valuation makes it an attractive investment. There are other metrics, such as price-to-book (P/B) ratios, free cash flow yield or dividend yield that an investor can take into account.

So, we have also built a table that shows you how these metrics are valued on equity indices worldwide. Each quarter we will send subscribers new data.

To put everything in context and give you an understanding of how our managers use valuations in their investment strategies, our experts provide commentary about where the global investment opportunities and risks for equities are over the long-term. 

Source : Bloomberg au 31 mars 2025.

Restez informés des valorisations actuelles des actions

Nous mettons à jour cet outil de suivi des valorisations (value tracker) sur une base trimestrielle.

S’inscrire

Find out how the major equity indices around the world are valued on other financial metrics with our table

Hear from our experts

At current levels, we believe European equity markets are exceptionally low priced. Both in absolute and relative terms. This is typically a great starting point to generate future returns. 

With inflation rates at high levels, but gradually coming down investing is more challenging than usual, and simply investing based on “value” or “growth” factors have become difficult. Therefore, the key to unlocking this potential is to focus on fundamental stock picking.

That means looking for those companies with improving returns and are changing for the better.

Asian markets continue to trade well below their long-term historic average level and at a significant discount to developed markets, particularly the US. We believe there’s scope for this to narrow, and that Asia remains an attractive place to invest over the medium-term, with divergence between countries and sectors providing attractive opportunities. 

Given that our investment style is driven by valuations, we’re looking for stocks that are priced below our estimate of their fair value.  Inherently, that leads us to lean into areas that are cheaper, relative to earnings or book value, than they have been historically.

Investing in Asia, naturally we’re concerned about geopolitical risks, particularly between China and the US. But we do believe that the geopolitical risks are already factored into the equity risk premium of the companies we’re invested in. 

We would note that many US companies are exposed to these geopolitical risks, and this doesn’t seem to be reflected to the same extent in their valuations.

The key advantage to investing globally is the breadth of the investable universe. There's always something going on, from perhaps some sort of financial market issue, which has lowered valuations in any given region. Perhaps some geopolitical tension that's creating issues.

The kinds of companies that we want to be investing in now is where the cash flows and dividends can continue to grow for many years. This ultimately is done off the base of low valuations can provide attractive returns to the shareholders.
 

Investing globally is really important when considering risk management because some domestic markets can be very skewed in terms of their makeup, either to big companies or big sectors or it can even be more nuanced in terms of factor/covariance risks.

That can drive a degree of correlation bias / unintended risks within any given region. We are very cognisant of this and manage it actively, as such we are pleased to say that the majority of risk is stock specific – this allows us to do what we do best and that is stock picking.

UK equities offer exposure to many high quality, cash-generative companies trading at valuations below global peers, even after taking account of differences in return-on-capital.

They offer compelling income streams and capital growth that can provide a valuable defence against inflation. Sector exposures are very different to other global equity markets – bringing additional diversification benefits.

Key risks would be prolonged global recession, and a return to ‘zero-bound’ inflation and interest rates; to ‘free money’ that was a feature of global markets following the GFC. In such environment cash generative qualities may be de-emphasised in a search for the ‘next big thing’.

Given the Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates, the economic environment should be more accommodative to businesses and consumers. With more certainty about interest rates, investors have recently rotated out artificial intelligence focused companies that had led for much of 2024, and into small cap and value stocks which have the potential to benefit from lower interest rates.

Geopolitical risks from the Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas wars are major concerns, if these wars spread to other countries in those regions.  These risks could cause major shifts in the supply and demand of oil prices, affecting the global economy and shocks to the capital markets. 

Ratios P/E des indices boursiers dans le monde

Indice Pays Ratio C/B Ratio P/B Rendement des dividendes Rendement du flux de trésorerie disponible
États-Unis et Canada
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX Canada 18,63 2,07 3,07 4,99
S&P 500 INDEX Etats-Unis 24,00 4,82 1,46 3,22
Europe
OMX HELSINKI BENCHMARK Finlande 14,90 1,75 4,88 5,42
CAC 40 INDEX France 15,69 1,89 3,31 5,57
DAX INDEX Allemagne 18,20 1,86 2,78 6,58
FTSE MIB INDEX Italie 10,18 1,46 5,32 5,17
AEX-Index Pays-Bas 14,84 2,24 2,76 6,04
WSE WIG INDEX Pologne 10,96 1,40 5,16 9,58
MOEX Russia Index Russie N/A N/A N/A N/A
IBEX 35 INDEX Espagne 11,00 1,66 4,48 5,05
OMX Stockholm All-Share Suède 15,72 1,98 3,10 5,05
SWISS MARKET INDEX Suisse 18,69 4,08 3,16 5,19
FTSE 100 INDEX Royaume-Uni 12,75 1,93 3,75 7,05
Asie
SHANGHAI SE COMPOSITE Chine 16,14 1,39 3,41 2,93
S&P BSE SENSEX INDEX Inde 22,60 3,51 1,50 2,71
JAKARTA COMPOSITE INDEX Indonésie 14,70 1,83 5,67 5,01
TOPIX INDEX (TOKYO) Japon 14,27 1,35 2,71 4,74
PSEi - PHILIPPINE SE IDX Philippines 10,70 1,31 3,23 3,20
Straits Times Index STI Singapour 12,54 1,29 5,47 6,20
KOSPI INDEX Corée du Sud 12,64 0,84 2,51 1,92
TAIWAN TAIEX INDEX Taiwan 17,70 2,20 3,32 3,49
STOCK EXCH OF THAI INDEX Thaïlande 15,18 1,11 4,41 8,38
Océanie
S&P/ASX 200 INDEX Australie 19,66 2,21 3,68 4,57
Amérique Latine
MSCI ARGENTINA Argentine 7,39 1,42 4,86 -1,19
MSCI BRAZIL Brésil 11,40 1,65 6,61 8,61
MSCI CHILE Chili 16,94 1,41 3,94 7,60
MSCI MEXICO Mexique 14,73 1,87 4,83 9,07
Afrique du sud
FTSE/JSE AFRICA ALL SHR Afrique du Sud 24,08 1,75 3,71 4,50

Source : Bloomberg au 31 mars 2025.

Les indices boursiers utilisés sont les suivants: Etats-Unis = S&P 500; Canada = S&P/TSX Composite; France = CAC 40; Allemagne = DAX; Espagne = IBEX 35; Suisse = SMI; Pays-Bas = AEX-Index; Royaume-Uni = FTSE100; Italie = FTSE MIB; Pologne = WSE WIG Index; Finlande = OMX Helsinki Benchmark; Suède = OMX Stockholm All-Share; Chine = Shanghai SE Composite; Singapour = STI; Taiwain = Taiwan Taiex; Corée du sud = KOSPI; Indonésie = Jakarta Composite; Philippines = Philippine SE; Thailande = Stock Exchange of Thailaind; Inde = Sensex; Australie = S&P/ASX 200; Japon = Topix; Mexique = MSCI Mexico; Brésil = MSCI Brazil; Argentine = MSCI Argentina; Chili = MSCI Chile; Afrique du sud = FTSE/JSE Africa All Share; Russie = MOEX Russia.

Related Insights

success failure

Soumettre

Restez informés des valorisations actuelles des actions. Nous mettons à jour cet outil de suivi des valorisations (value tracker) sur une base trimestrielle : remplissez le formulaire pour recevoir des e-mails de notification lorsque les derniers chiffres et articles connexes sont disponibles.

Soumettre

Je confirme que je suis un investisseur professionnel et j'accepte les Conditions Générales.

Lorsque vous interagissez avec nous, nous pouvons collecter des informations vous concernant qui constituent des données personnelles en vertu des lois et réglementations applicables. Notre politique de confidentialité explique comment nous utilisons et protégeons vos données personnelles.

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la politique de confidentialité Google et les conditions d’utilisation s’appliquent.

Soumettre
Restez informés des valorisations actuelles des actions. Nous mettons à jour cet outil de suivi des valorisations (value tracker) sur une base trimestrielle.
S’inscrire

Investir sur la valorisation

Nous trouvons de la valeur en détectant les opportunités sous-évaluées.
En savoir plus

  • Avertissements sur les risques

    La valeur des investissements et des revenus éventuels fluctue (cela peut être dû en partie aux fluctuations des taux de change) et les investisseurs peuvent ne pas récupérer l'intégralité du montant investi.

    Informations importantes

    Il s'agit de matériel de marketing et non d'une recommandation d'achat ou de vente d'une classe d'actifs, d'un titre ou d'une stratégie particulière. Les exigences réglementaires qui requièrent l'impartialité des recommandations d'investissement/de stratégie d'investissement ne sont donc pas applicables, pas plus que les interdictions de transaction avant publication.

    Lorsqu’un professionnel de la gestion ou un centre d’investissement a exprimé ses opinions, celles-ci sont basées sur les conditions de marché actuelles ; elles peuvent différer de celles des autres centres d’investissement et sont susceptibles d’être modifiées sans préavis.