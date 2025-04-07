Où se situent les marchés boursiers les moins chers et les plus chers du monde

How do you know if stock markets look cheap or expensive? We have created a Valuation Tracker, which includes an interactive map and a table, that show you how major global equity indices are valued on various financial metrics each quarter.

By clicking on our map, you’ll discover the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of stock markets around the world. The higher the ratio, the more expensive a stock or market is relative to its earnings.

But of course, the P/E ratio isn’t the only metric that defines whether a stock’s valuation makes it an attractive investment. There are other metrics, such as price-to-book (P/B) ratios, free cash flow yield or dividend yield that an investor can take into account.

So, we have also built a table that shows you how these metrics are valued on equity indices worldwide. Each quarter we will send subscribers new data.

To put everything in context and give you an understanding of how our managers use valuations in their investment strategies, our experts provide commentary about where the global investment opportunities and risks for equities are over the long-term.