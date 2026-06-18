Small steps to a better future

Last year, in our first piece of research in partnership with Nest Insight, we highlighted the importance of helping members of auto-enrolled pension schemes make a clear connection between the pension saving they do today, and the income they’ll get when they retire.

This year, in our latest study, we’re taking a generational leap forward to members midway through their careers – also known as the ‘squeezed generation’ – to consider what choices they can take in mid-working-life to help make a difference to their retirement outcomes.



In Small Steps, we speak to 9 industry experts, 65 Nest members and over 1,500 UK pension savers to understand the barriers to retirement income planning for people in their late 30s, 40s and early 50s, and identify the steps that can be taken to help them overcome them.