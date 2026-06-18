Small steps to a better future

Beyond the Defaults
In the first study, we take a deep dive into how better uses of language can help overcome some of the barriers that stand in people’s way when they try to move ‘beyond the default’ and consider their savings choices.
Last year, in our first piece of research in partnership with Nest Insight, we highlighted the importance of helping members of auto-enrolled pension schemes make a clear connection between the pension saving they do today, and the income they’ll get when they retire.
This year, in our latest study, we’re taking a generational leap forward to members midway through their careers – also known as the ‘squeezed generation’ – to consider what choices they can take in mid-working-life to help make a difference to their retirement outcomes.
In Small Steps, we speak to 9 industry experts, 65 Nest members and over 1,500 UK pension savers to understand the barriers to retirement income planning for people in their late 30s, 40s and early 50s, and identify the steps that can be taken to help them overcome them.
Our research uncovers some surprising detail on which barriers are preventing people in their mid-working-life from engaging with their pension at this critical time in their lives.
By changing the way you frame retirement with language, you can help shift emphasis away from the barriers and reinforce positivity:
When asked before and after reading the messages developed in this research, significant increases were seen in the proportion of people who said they were likely or very likely to take action in the next six months:
In Small Steps, we speak to 9 industry experts, 65 Nest members and over 1,500 UK pension savers to understand the barriers to retirement income planning for people in their late 30s, 40s and early 50s, and identify the steps that can be taken to help them overcome them.
Established by the UK government as part of its auto enrolment initiative, Nest is one of the world’s fastest growing pension schemes with 8 million members and counting. Nest Insight is a collaborative research unit set up by Nest Corporation to help understand and address the challenges facing Nest members and other defined contribution savers. Working in partnership with industry, academics and policy makers around the globe, their mission is to understand and address the challenges facing defined contribution savers.
This study is the third of a series of three studies produced in partnership with Nest Insight. To find out more about our previous reports into the language of pensions, please click on the links below.
In the first study, we take a deep dive into how better uses of language can help overcome some of the barriers that stand in people’s way when they try to move ‘beyond the default’ and consider their savings choices.
In our final study, we provide practical steps on how you can help people in their 50s and 60s avoid making snap decisions, and instead make the right choices to give them the retirement they want.