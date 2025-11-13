Investing with Invesco

Helpful resources

Information to support you with investments held with Invesco.

Instruction: Change of selection promptly shifts the focus to a matching heading further down, on the same page.

Probate: Support on the death of an investor

We recognise that this may be an extremely difficult time, and we hope to do everything we can to make the next steps as straightforward as possible.

The next steps – probate procedure document sets out the options available in relation to the ICVC (including ISA) investments that form part of a deceased’s estate.

If you have any questions, please contact us.

Transferring an ICVC investment into a child’s name

Once a designated child turns 18, a Stock Transfer Form should be completed by the account holder and designated child. Send this to us with a new Application form (to be completed by the child only) in order to transfer the holdings into the designated child's name.

Money laundering

Anti-money laundering regulations state that we must verify clients’ identities. Verification checks are important as they make it more difficult for criminals to use the financial systems and therefore help prevent fraud. Our request for documents doesn’t mean that any suspicion falls on you.

If you decide to sell your holding, we’ll only be able to release the sale proceeds when we’ve completed the verification. If you remain unverified you will be unable to make any further investments with us, including regular savings plan investments.

Making a complaint

If you have a complaint relating to your account, please write to:

ICVCs (including ISAs)
Head of the Contact Centre
Invesco Administration Centre
PO Box 586
Darlington
DL1 9BE
United Kingdom

Invesco's customer complaint handling procedure

If your complaint is not resolved by us to your satisfaction, you may be entitled to refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service at Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR, UK. Visit  www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk for more details of this service.


ETFs
Complaints procedure


Offshore funds
Complaints procedure information is available on our Luxembourg Management Company site.