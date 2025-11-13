Helpful resources
Information to support you with investments held with Invesco.
Probate: Support on the death of an investor
We recognise that this may be an extremely difficult time, and we hope to do everything we can to make the next steps as straightforward as possible.
The next steps – probate procedure document sets out the options available in relation to the ICVC (including ISA) investments that form part of a deceased’s estate.
If you have any questions, please contact us.
Transferring an ICVC investment into a child’s name
Once a designated child turns 18, a Stock Transfer Form should be completed by the account holder and designated child. Send this to us with a new Application form (to be completed by the child only) in order to transfer the holdings into the designated child's name.
Money laundering
Anti-money laundering regulations state that we must verify clients’ identities. Verification checks are important as they make it more difficult for criminals to use the financial systems and therefore help prevent fraud. Our request for documents doesn’t mean that any suspicion falls on you.
If you decide to sell your holding, we’ll only be able to release the sale proceeds when we’ve completed the verification. If you remain unverified you will be unable to make any further investments with us, including regular savings plan investments.
Making a complaint
If you have a complaint relating to your account, please write to:
ICVCs (including ISAs)
Head of the Contact Centre
Invesco Administration Centre
PO Box 586
Darlington
DL1 9BE
United Kingdom
Invesco's customer complaint handling procedure
If your complaint is not resolved by us to your satisfaction, you may be entitled to refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service at Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR, UK. Visit www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk for more details of this service.
ETFs
Complaints procedure
Offshore funds
Complaints procedure information is available on our Luxembourg Management Company site.