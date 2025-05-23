Events

Join us! From macroeconomic updates to thematic deep dives, meet our global experts to learn more about the latest investment themes, ideas, strategies and analysis that matter to you and your clients.

Events & webinars

Upcoming in-person events

Investment Intelligence Seminars

Registration for the next round of our Investment Intelligence Seminars is now open! Sign up for one of over 50 seminars running across the UK from September – December and earn structured CPD.

Upcoming webinars

Investment Intelligence webinars

Join our 2025 educational webinars, providing you with quarterly macroeconomic and market updates, as well as interviews with our investment experts for their valuable views and insight. Accredited for 60 minutes structured CPD.

Host: Ben Gutteridge, Director of Model Portfolio Services

Dates: 24 Jul, 23 Oct

Time: 10am

Unpacking Equity Market Trends in 2025

Join our upcoming equities webinar, as our fund managers explore the emerging opportunities resulting from recent market events. We'll discuss the role of active strategies and identify the strengths in the global economy.

 

Date: Tuesday 1 July 2025

Time: 10:30 – 11:30am

Webinars on demand

20 May 2025
Investment Intelligence seminars Round 1 2025

The team explore the most important trends they see in today’s global macroeconomic and market backdrop, outlining the near-term risks to our growth and inflation views and what would make us change our mind.

24 April 2025
Investment Intelligence webinars Q2 2025

Listen back to our Q2 Investment Intelligence Webinar, hosted by Ben Gutteridge, Portfolio Manager, Portfolio Manager - Multi-Asset Strategies.

Watch replay

26 February 2025
Preparing for 2025: Diverse Solutions in Fixed Income

Join Invesco's fixed income fund managers as they discuss how our range of fixed inocme strategies can be used to navigate 2025.

Watch replay

28 January 2025
Investment Intelligence webinars Q1 2025

Ben delivers a broad market update, discussing the dominant forces influencing recent market performance and then discuss some of the most pressing issues facing investors in the year ahead. 

Watch replay

19 December 2024
Investment Intelligence seminars, round 2 2024

We explore the interplay between aging populations and high government debt worldwide, examining how this is expected to influence the investment landscape. 

Watch replay

4 December 2024
Annual Investment Outlook 2025 webinar

In our annual outlook, we talk about our global marketing strategies and discuss opportunities ahead for each asset class. 

Watch replay

12 November 2024
Rate Cut Tailwinds

Listen to our panel discuss which areas of the market they believe should benefit most from this positive tailwind and which areas they are avoiding.

Watch replay

11 November 2024
US Election webinar Pt 3

Now that the election is over, we take a closer look at the policies of the newly elected government to explore the highlights and investigate the impact for investors.

Watch replay

22 October 2024
Investment Intelligence webinar - Q4 2024

Jennifer Flitton shares insights on how the US Presidential Election race is unfolding, and what the more probable outcome may yet mean for policy.

Watch replay

21 October 2024
Opportunities in Equities

Listen to our webinar to discover which sectors our experts find most promising and why they believe these markets are worth your consideration.

Watch replay

9 October 2024
Face the future of fixed income investing

Our experts will break down some of the fundamental issues in the market and share insights into constructing fixed income portfolios. 

Watch replay

18 September 2024
US Election webinar Pt 2

Andy Blocker and Jennifer Flitton talk to political strategists Bruce Mehlman and David Thomas about what a Harris or Trump victory could mean for the US economy and investors.

Watch replay

23 July 2024
Investment Intelligence webinar - Q3 2024

Tom Moore shares insights on how growth and inflation trends are evolving around the globe, how this may shape monetary policy, and the value residing in the major bond market segments as a result.

Watch replay

19 July 2024
AT1 Capital Bonds: Insights from Industry Experts webinar

Join our panel of market experts for our upcoming AT1 webinar as they discuss the investment case for AT1s, recent developments and the outlook for the market.

Watch replay

12 June 2024
Mid-year investment outlook webinar

Listen to ur experts review what's happened so far and refresh their predictions on what could happen next. 

Watch replay

