Events & webinars

Upcoming in-person events
Investment Intelligence Seminars
Registration for the next round of our Investment Intelligence Seminars is now open! Sign up for one of over 50 seminars running across the UK from September – December and earn structured CPD.
Transcript
Upcoming webinars
Investment Intelligence webinars
Join our 2025 educational webinars, providing you with quarterly macroeconomic and market updates, as well as interviews with our investment experts for their valuable views and insight. Accredited for 60 minutes structured CPD.
Host: Ben Gutteridge, Director of Model Portfolio Services
Dates: 24 Jul, 23 Oct
Time: 10am
Transcript
Unpacking Equity Market Trends in 2025
Join our upcoming equities webinar, as our fund managers explore the emerging opportunities resulting from recent market events. We'll discuss the role of active strategies and identify the strengths in the global economy.
Date: Tuesday 1 July 2025
Time: 10:30 – 11:30am
Transcript
Webinars on demand
20 May 2025
Investment Intelligence seminars Round 1 2025
The team explore the most important trends they see in today’s global macroeconomic and market backdrop, outlining the near-term risks to our growth and inflation views and what would make us change our mind.
Transcript
24 April 2025
Investment Intelligence webinars Q2 2025
Listen back to our Q2 Investment Intelligence Webinar, hosted by Ben Gutteridge, Portfolio Manager, Portfolio Manager - Multi-Asset Strategies.
Transcript
26 February 2025
Preparing for 2025: Diverse Solutions in Fixed Income
Join Invesco's fixed income fund managers as they discuss how our range of fixed inocme strategies can be used to navigate 2025.
Transcript
28 January 2025
Investment Intelligence webinars Q1 2025
Ben delivers a broad market update, discussing the dominant forces influencing recent market performance and then discuss some of the most pressing issues facing investors in the year ahead.
Transcript
19 December 2024
Investment Intelligence seminars, round 2 2024
We explore the interplay between aging populations and high government debt worldwide, examining how this is expected to influence the investment landscape.
Transcript
4 December 2024
Annual Investment Outlook 2025 webinar
In our annual outlook, we talk about our global marketing strategies and discuss opportunities ahead for each asset class.
Transcript
12 November 2024
Rate Cut Tailwinds
Listen to our panel discuss which areas of the market they believe should benefit most from this positive tailwind and which areas they are avoiding.
Transcript
11 November 2024
US Election webinar Pt 3
Now that the election is over, we take a closer look at the policies of the newly elected government to explore the highlights and investigate the impact for investors.
Transcript
22 October 2024
Investment Intelligence webinar - Q4 2024
Jennifer Flitton shares insights on how the US Presidential Election race is unfolding, and what the more probable outcome may yet mean for policy.
Transcript
21 October 2024
Opportunities in Equities
Listen to our webinar to discover which sectors our experts find most promising and why they believe these markets are worth your consideration.
Transcript
9 October 2024
Face the future of fixed income investing
Our experts will break down some of the fundamental issues in the market and share insights into constructing fixed income portfolios.
Transcript
18 September 2024
US Election webinar Pt 2
Andy Blocker and Jennifer Flitton talk to political strategists Bruce Mehlman and David Thomas about what a Harris or Trump victory could mean for the US economy and investors.
Transcript
23 July 2024
Investment Intelligence webinar - Q3 2024
Tom Moore shares insights on how growth and inflation trends are evolving around the globe, how this may shape monetary policy, and the value residing in the major bond market segments as a result.
Transcript
19 July 2024
AT1 Capital Bonds: Insights from Industry Experts webinar
Join our panel of market experts for our upcoming AT1 webinar as they discuss the investment case for AT1s, recent developments and the outlook for the market.
Transcript
12 June 2024
Mid-year investment outlook webinar
Listen to ur experts review what's happened so far and refresh their predictions on what could happen next.