Multi-Asset Solutions

Inside the markets | Multi-Asset review
Looking at market trends, political developments, the macroeconomic landscape and the impact it has on market volatility, stay ahead with expert commentary.
The Invesco Asset Allocation team manage over £135bn of assets for our clients globally.
We have a deep investment team made up of over 165 professionals, all focused on your needs.
The team have been assembling multi asset portfolios for over 25 years on behalf of UK clients.
Our solutions are comprised of several ranges of advisory models, discretionary models and fund-of-funds, which provide options for clients with income, growth, retirement or responsible investment goals. All are independently rated by major risk profiling agencies and available across leading investment platforms.
Growth, income, ESG and beyond – we offer a full suite of multi-asset funds and model portfolios, as well as digital tools enabling you to deliver value and simplicity.
Highly-diversified range of five funds, providing an affordable way to invest for long-term growth.
Range of five funds which intend to invest 100% of assets in investments which meet certain ESG criteria.*
Income-focused portfolio with a long-term investment horizon to help clients prepare for the future with truly diverse returns.
Multi-asset investing involves diversifying investments across various asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and commodities, within a single portfolio. This strategy aims to balance risk and return by leveraging the different performance characteristics of each asset class. By spreading investments across multiple assets, investors can potentially reduce volatility and achieve more stable returns over time.
A model portfolio service is an investment service where investment manager creates and manages a set of pre-designed investment models tailored to different risk profiles and investment goals. These models are regularly updated based on market conditions so that they continue to deliver on their stated objective. Investment portfolios are then linked to the models and rebalanced at regular intervals to ensure they remain aligned.
Financial professionals use model portfolios to streamline the investment process, ensuring consistency and efficiency in managing client assets. The pre-designed models cater to various risk profiles and investment goals, allowing advisors to offer tailored solutions without creating custom portfolios for each client. Model portfolios also benefit from regular updates and professional oversight, helping to maintain alignment with market conditions.
A fund-of-funds (FoF) is an investment strategy where a fund invests in a portfolio of other investment funds rather than directly in individual securities. This approach provides diversification, professional management, and access to various asset classes.
Financial professionals use fund of funds (FoFs) to achieve broad diversification and access to multiple asset classes through a single investment. FoFs leverage the expertise of various fund managers, potentially enhancing overall returns and reducing risk. They also simplify the investment process for clients by offering a professionally managed, diversified portfolio without the need for individual fund selection.
Risk-targeted investments are investment strategies designed to align with a specific level of risk tolerance. These strategies involve creating and managing portfolios that aim to maintain a consistent risk level, regardless of market conditions. By targeting a predefined risk level, investors can achieve a balance between potential returns and acceptable risk, ensuring their investments align with their financial goals and risk appetite.
