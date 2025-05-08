Multi-Asset Solutions

Capabilities

Adviser investment solutions

£135bn AUM

The Invesco Asset Allocation team manage over £135bn of assets for our clients globally.

165+ professionals

We have a deep investment team made up of over 165 professionals, all focused on your needs.

25+ years of experience

The team have been assembling multi asset portfolios for over 25 years on behalf of UK clients.

Solutions for a range of targeted outcomes

Our solutions are comprised of several ranges of advisory models, discretionary models and fund-of-funds, which provide options for clients with income, growth, retirement or responsible investment goals. All are independently rated by major risk profiling agencies and available across leading investment platforms.

  • Accessible: Available across many of the leading investment platforms, giving you the flexibility to use the one that suits your clients best.
  • Risk rated:  Independently assessed by the major risk rating agencies to streamline the process of matching clients with the most appropriate portfolio.
  • Affordable: Competitive charges, providing excellent value for money for your clients.
a gathering of coworkers in a meeting room.

Multi-Asset Funds and Models

Growth, income, ESG and beyond – we offer a full suite of multi-asset funds and model portfolios, as well as digital tools enabling you to deliver value and simplicity.

Invesco Summit Growth Range

Highly-diversified range of five funds, providing an affordable way to invest for long-term growth.

Invesco Summit Responsible Range

Range of five funds which intend to invest 100% of assets in investments which meet certain ESG criteria.*

Invesco Summit Income Fund (UK)

Income-focused portfolio with a long-term investment horizon to help clients prepare for the future with truly diverse returns.

Frequently asked questions

Multi-asset investing involves diversifying investments across various asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and commodities, within a single portfolio. This strategy aims to balance risk and return by leveraging the different performance characteristics of each asset class. By spreading investments across multiple assets, investors can potentially reduce volatility and achieve more stable returns over time.

A model portfolio service is an investment service where investment manager creates and manages a set of pre-designed investment models tailored to different risk profiles and investment goals. These models are regularly updated based on market conditions so that they continue to deliver on their stated objective. Investment portfolios are then linked to the models and rebalanced at regular intervals to ensure they remain aligned.

Financial professionals use model portfolios to streamline the investment process, ensuring consistency and efficiency in managing client assets. The pre-designed models cater to various risk profiles and investment goals, allowing advisors to offer tailored solutions without creating custom portfolios for each client. Model portfolios also benefit from regular updates and professional oversight, helping to maintain alignment with market conditions.

A fund-of-funds (FoF) is an investment strategy where a fund invests in a portfolio of other investment funds rather than directly in individual securities. This approach provides diversification, professional management, and access to various asset classes.

Financial professionals use fund of funds (FoFs) to achieve broad diversification and access to multiple asset classes through a single investment. FoFs leverage the expertise of various fund managers, potentially enhancing overall returns and reducing risk. They also simplify the investment process for clients by offering a professionally managed, diversified portfolio without the need for individual fund selection.

Risk-targeted investments are investment strategies designed to align with a specific level of risk tolerance. These strategies involve creating and managing portfolios that aim to maintain a consistent risk level, regardless of market conditions. By targeting a predefined risk level, investors can achieve a balance between potential returns and acceptable risk, ensuring their investments align with their financial goals and risk appetite.

    * The Summit Responsible funds aim to invest 100% of their assets (excluding cash) in investments meeting certain ESG criteria. Further information can be found in the Prospectus and Key Information Document.

     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    As one of the key objectives of the Invesco Summit Income Fund (UK) is to provide income, the ongoing charge is taken from capital rather than income. This can erode capital and reduce the potential for capital growth.

    The issuers of the debt securities to which the product is exposed may not always make interest and other payments due to financial difficulties or insolvency. The value of the debt securities may fall due to poor market conditions, such as a decrease in market liquidity,  and/or variations in interest rates. These risks increase where the product invests in high yield, or lower credit quality, bonds.

    The product may be exposed to securities of emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise which could result in losses.

    The product's use of financial derivatives may result in the product being leveraged, that is, the economic exposure created by using a derivative may be greater than the amount invested. The product, therefore, has the potential to lose more than it paid. If a counterparty becomes insolvent this will also result in a loss. The use of certain derivatives may also impair the product’s liquidity which may mean the product has to close positions at an unfavourable price.

     

    Important information

    All information as at 31 December 2024 and sourced by Invesco, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the financial reports and the Prospectus, which are available using the contact details shown.