Introducing the Invesco and Zopa Bank partnership

A partnership built for modern investors

We are proud to announce our partnership with Zopa Bank, a digital bank that has attracted £6 billion in customer deposits1. The proposition is designed to make our professionally managed Invesco Summit Responsible Range more accessible to digitally savvy individual investors.

With this partnership, Zopa customers can invest in the Invesco Summit Responsible 3 Fund (UK), which will be known as ‘Balanced’ and Invesco Summit Responsible 5 Fund (UK), known as ‘Bold’ on the Zopa app. These funds are actively managed by our multi-asset team here at Invesco. These globally diversified funds spread investments across thousands of investments worldwide, reducing dependence on any single market or company for performance.

Why we’re partnering with Zopa

This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our work in the digital platforms space. Zopa is an exciting growth prospect for Invesco, trusted by over 1.5 million customers2. Designed for the nation’s new generation of first-time investors, the British digital bank is committed to combining cutting-edge technology with deep financial expertise. To build an investing experience that demystifies the myths around investing, giving customers a range of ways to build for their future.

At Invesco, we are placing ourselves in front of consumers and building on our mission to make investing effortless for new generations of digital first investors.

Shaping the future of digital investments

At Invesco, we’re committed to building strong collaborations that deliver value for our partners and valuable outcomes for investors, reflecting on our long-term dedication to shared success.

Kate Dwyer, Head of UK and Northern Europe Distribution, said “We’re thrilled to partner with Zopa, a collaboration that underscores Invesco’s commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions. This partnership is about making investing simple and accessible for everyone! Our summit responsible range was designed to take the complexity out of building a diversified portfolio offering global exposure to stocks and bonds through low-cost ETFs, managed by our experienced multi-asset team”

Together we’re shaping a simpler smarter way to invest.