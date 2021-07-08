Investing Basics A guide to active and passive fund management
Our guide to why understanding the differences between active and passive managed funds is an important consideration.
Explore investment-related articles designed to update and educate.
Our guide to why understanding the differences between active and passive managed funds is an important consideration.
In addition to the annual ISA subscription allowance, an Additional Permitted Subscription allowance (APS allowance) is available to the surviving spouse or civil partner of a deceased ISA investor, where the ISA investor died on, or after, 3 December 2014.
Securities Lending is a well-established practice involving the short-term transfer (loan) of securities by a fund for an open-ended time period.
At Invesco, we place the utmost importance on the security of your personal information. This could mean that when conducting business with us, for example, we will ask you to confirm personal details before we are able to discuss your investment with you or that we contact you to confirm instructions you have supplied to us.
A dilution adjustment is a change to the share price of a single priced ICVC fund. It is applied by fund management companies simply to protect existing investors from bearing the costs of buying or selling the underlying investments as a result of large inflows into or outflows from a fund.
We believe holding bonds in an investment trust provides several unique characteristics that should be appealing to investors. One such characteristic is a trust’s ability to borrow (often referred to as ‘gearing’).
The investment trust world is awash with numbers, all telling you something different about the value of an investment trust, but what do they all mean? Read our explainer to find out more.
Investment trusts have lots of unique quirks and whether their shares trade at a discount or a premium is one of them. But what does it mean to trade at a discount or premium? Read our explainer to find out more.
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