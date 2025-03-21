Get in touch

Product range contact details

ICVC and ISA

Administration address
To be used for all account correspondence.

Invesco Administration Centre
PO Box 586
Darlington
DL1 9BE
United Kingdom


T: 0800 085 8677
E: enquiry@invesco.com
F: +44 20 3180 7647


Our phone lines are open from 8.30am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays (excluding Bank Holidays). Telephone calls may be recorded.

Offshore funds

Administration address
To be used for all account correspondence.

Invesco Transfer Agency
The Bank of New York SA/NV,
Luxembourg branch
BP 648
L-2016 Luxembourg


T: +353 1 439 8100
E: queries@invesco.com
F: +352 24 52 4312


Our phone lines are open from 8.30am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays (excluding Bank Holidays). Telephone calls may be recorded.

Investment Trusts

Administration address
To be used for all account correspondence.

Invesco Administration Centre
PO Box 586
Darlington
DL1 9BE
United Kingdom


T: 0800 085 8677
E: enquiry@invesco.com
F: +44 20 3180 7647


Our phone lines are open from 8.30am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays (excluding Bank Holidays). Telephone calls may be recorded.

UK Distribution team

Our UK Distribution team is available to answer any of your questions, please get in touch.

Call: 01491 417600

Office contact details

Henley on Thames office

Henley on Thames office

Invesco
Perpetual Park
Perpetual Park Drive
Henley-on-Thames
Oxfordshire
RG9 1HH
United Kingdom

Main switchboard: 01491 417000

View map
London Wall office

London Wall office

Invesco
60 London Wall
London
EC2M 5TQ
United Kingdom


 

Main switchboard: 020 7543 3500

 

View map

Media contacts

Jane Drew, EMEA Head of External Corporate Communications

E: jane.drew@invesco.com

T: +44(0)20 3370 1104*

Michelle Ballington, Head of UK Media Relations

E: michelle.ballington@invesco.com

T: +44 (0)1491 416353*

Beth Hall, PR Manager

E: beth.hall@invesco.com

T: +44 (0)1491 417324*

* Telephone calls may be recorded.