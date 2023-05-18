The world is changing.

And as an investor, you’re driving that change. From financing new infrastructure projects, to investing in a country’s development, to engaging on climate issues, you’re at the centre of it all.

You’re navigating new challenges too.

High inflation, rising interest rates, stretched valuations, climate transition, technological change, regulatory pressure.

At Invesco, we’re partnering with you on the journey. We bring experience and expertise — we’ve been doing that since the beginning. But we know that the past doesn’t matter if you’re not willing to embrace the future. That’s why we’re changing too.

Over the past few years, we have acquired other businesses and integrated them into ours. From asset management houses to fintech operations – these acquisitions have allowed us to offer our clients more investment solutions than ever before.

Our award-winning active equity teams have been running funds for decades. Today, they’re harnessing the power of technology and innovating in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) space.

We have innovative fixed income solutions, spanning cash preservation, income generation, total returns, and more. From senior loans to real estate, our alternative capabilities are unlocking new possibilities.

And, from blockchain to clean energy, we’re at the cutting edge of ETF development.