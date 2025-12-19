Invesco Intelligence Plus
Your complete learning platform, combining investment, business and soft-skill training. Let’s rethink possibility. Let’s rethink CPD.
For more than 25 years we’ve understood that professional education is fundamental to navigating rapidly evolving markets. It’s why thousands of advisers across the country trust our Investment Intelligence CPD programme for timely, accessible and engaging updates to stay sharp.
Brought to you by our dedicated Market Insights team and supported by the knowledge of investment experts across Invesco, you’ll receive critical macroeconomic and market insights key to supporting your client conversations, and the tools to build upon your core financial knowledge.
Explore the programme below and earn structured CPD, accredited by CII and CISI.
Learn close to home at one of our in-person Investment Intelligence Seminars, touring the UK twice per year, January-May and September-December. With over 50 locations, we’re confident you’ll find one that’s convenient for you.
Join our quarterly Investment Intelligence Webinars, allowing you to enjoy your education digitally. Expect a high-level update, followed by a guest interview on a more specific topic that’s been dominating the headlines.
Your complete learning platform, combining investment, business and soft-skill training. Let’s rethink possibility. Let’s rethink CPD.
Practice Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering the secrets behind maintaining a healthy and growing advisory business.
Emotional Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering soft skills, such as listening, connection and problem solving.
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