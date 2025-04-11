Corporate policies and reports

Invesco policies and regulatory reporting information.

Invesco Group Remuneration policy
Privacy notice
Order Execution policy
Conflicts of interest policy
Invesco Asset Management Ltd - Investment Firm Prudential Disclosure
UK Tax strategy
Invesco Global Corporate Health and Safety policy
Corporate Environmental Sustainability Policy Statement
Invesco UK Engagement Policy


Reports

Women in Finance Charter UK report 2024
UK Gender Pay Gap report 2024

TCFD report for Invesco Fund Managers Limited & Invesco Asset Management Limited
2023 Global TCFD Report

Modern Slavery Act statement 2025
Modern Slavery Act statement 2024
Modern Slavery Act statement 2023
Modern Slavery Act statement 2022
Modern Slavery Act statement 2021
Modern Slavery Act statement 2020
Modern Slavery Act statement 2019
Modern Slavery Act statement 2018

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asks firms like Invesco to assess whether their funds deliver overall value to investors.

Value assessment report as at year ending 31 Dec 2024

Value assessment report as at year ending 31 Dec 2023

Value assessment report as at year ending 31 Dec 2022

Value assessment report as at year ending 31 Dec 2021

Value assessment report as at year ending 31 Dec 2020

Value assessment report as at year ending 31 Dec 2019

 

Approved brokers

The below reports were published in line with MiFID II requirements over the 2017-2020 period.  As the FCA has removed this requirement from 1 December 2021, no further reports will be published.


Annual trade execution reports (2020)

Annual Trade Execution Report (RTS 28) 
For the Period: 1 January 2020 – 31 December 2020

Annual Trade Execution Report Securities Financing Transactions (RTS 28)
For the period 1 January 2020 – 31 December 2020


Annual trade execution reports (2019)

Annual Trade Execution Report (RTS 28) 
For the Period: 1 January 2019 – 31 December 2019
 

Annual Trade Execution Report Securities Financing Transactions (RTS 28)
For the period 1 January 2019 – 31 December 2019



Annual trade execution reports (2018)

Annual Trade Execution Report (RTS 28) 
For the Period: 1 January 2018 – 31 December 2018
 

Annual Trade Execution Report Securities Financing Transactions (RTS 28)  
For the period 1 January 2018 – 31 December 2018



Top 5 venue reports (2017)

Top 5 execution venue reports (excluding Securities Financing Transactions) 2017

Top 5 execution venue reports (Securities Financing Transactions) 2017

Top 5 placement venues 2017



Quality monitoring report (2017)

Best Execution Quality Monitoring Report 2017

Statement of Investment Principles
Implementation statement
GMP conversion letter (deferred)
GMP conversion Q&A (deferred)
GMP conversion letter (pensioner)
GMP conversion Q&A (pensioner)

Trustee Annual Report for IIML DC pension Scheme
Trustee Annual Report for IIML DB Pension Scheme

 