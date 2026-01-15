Investing in ESG with Invesco ETFs
Whether your clients simply want to avoid certain companies or industries, or help drive positive change, our wide range of ESG ETFs can help you build portfolios that reflect values that matter to your clients.
For more than 30 years Invesco has been associated with responsible investing, and today delivers this through equity, fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and customised strategies.Explore ESG with Invesco
We understand that for some investors, the investments they make today are aimed at making a better tomorrow.
That’s why our investment managers tailor their approach for each asset class based on client objectives. Where appropriate this includes the integration of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) practices into their investment processes.
We’re also committed to working with you so that together we can lead the conversation in this rapidly evolving area, including by providing insights and education.
We carried out 2,200+ engagement with companies on ESG topics in 2023, voting on 9,000+ companies annually1.
Signatories to the PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment) since 20132.
Investor-led, investor-driven
As active, long-term investors, we seek to encourage the companies in which we invest to adopt best-in-class ESG practices.
We believe proxy voting is the hallmark of active ownership and serves as a powerful mechanism to drive responsible investment, engagement and investment stewardship.
Invesco’s investor-led, investor-driven proxy voting approach helps to ensure that each meeting is voted in our clients’ best interests.
Discover insights, education, ideas and capabilities designed to help you achieve ESG investment goals.
Let us know using this form and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.