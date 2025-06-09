Chief Investment Officer, Head of Invesco Global Liquidity Laurie Brignac
CFA
Liquidity assets under management globally
Serving money market investors
For the Global Liquidity team to draw insights and expertise
An at-a-glance look at what’s happening in short-term liquidity markets around the world
Explore our Global Liquidity Snapshot for professional investors. This report offers a quick overview of short-term liquidity markets, highlights key developments from the last quarter in the US, UK, and Europe, identifies crucial areas to monitor, explores investment implications, and provides an outlook with potential risks.
Each portfolio is actively managed and is not managed in reference to a benchmark. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.
|Key Investor Information
Documents (KIIDs)
|Factsheets
|Prices
|Premier Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Premier Accumulation Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Institutional Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Institutional Accumulation Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Corporate Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Corporate Accumulation Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Key Information
Documents (KIIDs)
|Prices
|Premier T+1
|View KIID
|View Price
|Premier T+1 Accumulation
|View KIID
|View Price
|Key Investor Information
Documents (KIIDs)
|Factsheets
|Prices
|Premier Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View Price
|Institutional Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View Price
|Institutional Accumulation Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View Price
|Corporate Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View Price
|Premier T+1
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View Price
|Premier T+1 Accumulation
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View Price
|Key Investor Information
Documents (KIIDs)
|Factsheets
|Prices
|Premier Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Premier Accumulation Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Institutional Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Institutional (4dp) Accumulation Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|CAVU Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Corporate Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
|Corporate Accumulation Class
|View KIID
|View Factsheet
|View price
Led by Laurie Brignac, CIO and Head of Global Liquidity, our dedicated team delivers high-quality short-term money market portfolios to meet our clients’ evolving liquidity needs. Our vision is grounded in our rigorous investment philosophy, high-quality products and tradition of excellent client service. We provide high-quality short-term money market portfolios and separately managed accounts to meet the evolving liquidity needs of clients and the market.
As a specialist in liquidity management, Invesco is committed to providing the very highest quality Short-Term Money Market Funds to its clients. With a dedicated team, its sole business focus is to manage its funds and support its clients.
As a founding member of the Institutional Money Market Fund Association (IMMFA) in the UK, Invesco actively supports the organisation’s work to promote the recognition of Short-Term Money Market Funds and to maintain high standards within the industry through the IMMFA Code of Practice.
Invesco Global Liquidity has evolved a very disciplined investment process over the years. This has been an essential part of ensuring the preservation of principal value of our clients' cash. At the centre of this is Invesco Global Liquidity's conservative philosophy and strong belief that credit should be managed separately from that of achieving performance.
Invesco Global Liquidity's in-house credit department researches, analyses, approves and continually monitors an Approved Credit list which feeds into the dedicated portfolio teams in both the UK and US which use it to maximise the yield and manage the liquidity of the funds.
Recognising that ease of access is essential; Invesco has established relationships with numerous banks, treasury systems, electronic trading platforms and money brokers to provide clients with an efficient and seamless interface with the funds. This can facilitate clients incorporating the funds into their treasury administration.
Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc is Invesco's range of Irish-Domiciled short-term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Funds - "LVNAV".
The Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc provide an alternative same-day settlement investment for short-term liquidity requirements. The primary objective of the portfolios is preservation of principal, followed by liquidity and then yield.
Typical investors include corporate treasurers, local government and institutional investors with large cash balances requiring diversification of risk, continuous credit management, immediate liquidity and a daily yield comparable with overnight bank rates.
It comprises three Portfolios: the Invesco US Dollar, Invesco Sterling and Invesco Euro Liquidity Portfolios, which were launched in 1995, 1997 and 1999 respectively. All of Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc carry a triple-A rating1 from at least one of the Nationally Recognised Statistical Rating Organisations and transact at a constant net asset value of $1, £1 or €1 per share subject to the provisions of a Short-Term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Fund.
Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc is structured as an open-ended investment company. It is authorised as a UCITS under European legislation and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.
The Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc Portfolios seek to preserve principal by managing each Portfolio with stringent credit, investment and operational guidelines.
Invesco Global Liquidity offers easy to access and administer Portfolios.
The Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc Portfolios pay a rate comparable to the overnight market rate through strategic investment in both overnight and longer-term money market instruments.
For the Distributing shares:
For Accumulating shares
Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in the future
It's easy to open an account in the Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc Portfolios.
There is no obligation to fund the account immediately, nor any contractual requirement to use it or keep a minimum balance. Multiple accounts can be opened and individually designated to provide a segregated yet pooled cash investment arrangement.
Simply complete an application form and return it to our transfer agency team along with any necessary identifying documentation. Contact us or your relationship manager to acquire an account application.
Once account details are confirmed, investment and withdrawal instructions can be placed by phone, fax, Swift, the transfer agent’s online transaction platform, TA Online, or through a number of third-party transaction platforms without restriction, other than the minimum initial investment.
For investments, clients need to arrange the cash transfer. For withdrawals, the cash will automatically be returned to the client's predesignated bank account.
Every trade is confirmed by post, email or fax. At the end of each month, a statement is issued detailing all transactions and the final dividend payment for the month.
Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report | May 2025
We speak with IFI portfolio managers about the factors driving US investment grade and how they are navigating the current fixed income environment.
Rethinking retirement: How Bond Income Plus Limited could fit the new retirement landscape
Discover how Bond Income Plus can support flexible retirement planning in the UK’s evolving pension landscape. Learn how retirees are adapting post-pension freedoms and managing income sustainability.
Monthly fixed income ETF update
April's fixed income markets saw mixed performance and volatility. Read our latest thoughts on how fixed income markets fared during the month and what we think you should be looking out for in the near term.
Investment strategy basics: A guide to building wealth
Mastering the basics of investment strategies is key to building wealth. Learn about index funds, core-satellite approaches, and more.
Let us know using this form and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.