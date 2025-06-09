capabilities

Invesco Global Liquidity

For 40 years, our global liquidity team has put investors first by offering a disciplined investment approach, high quality products, and distinguished client service and support.

Invesco Global Liquidity capability

$205B+ Assets under management

Liquidity assets under management globally

40+ Years of industry experience

Serving money market investors

182 Professionals globally

For the Global Liquidity team to draw insights and expertise

Investment implications and market outlook

An at-a-glance look at what’s happening in short-term liquidity markets around the world

Global Liquidity Snapshot

Explore our Global Liquidity Snapshot for professional investors. This report offers a quick overview of short-term liquidity markets, highlights key developments from the last quarter in the US, UK, and Europe, identifies crucial areas to monitor, explores investment implications, and provides an outlook with potential risks.

Products & resources

Each portfolio is actively managed and is not managed in reference to a benchmark. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.

Invesco Euro Liquidity Portfolio - Short-Term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Fund

See product documents and prices

Invesco Sterling Liquidity Portfolio - Short-Term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Fund

See product documents and prices

Invesco US Dollar Liquidity Portfolio - Short-Term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Fund

See product documents and prices

  • These products are based overseas are not subject to UK sustainable investment labelling and disclosure requirements. Further information in relation to UK sustainability labelling and disclosure requirements are available on the Financial Conduct Authority website.

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. An investment in a money market fund (MMF) is not guaranteed. An investment in a MMF is different from an investment in deposits and is capable of fluctuation; as a result, investors may not get back the full amount invested. An MMF does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the fund or stabilising the net asset value (NAV) per unit or share. The risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the investor.

Meet the team

Led by Laurie Brignac, CIO and Head of Global Liquidity, our dedicated team delivers high-quality short-term money market portfolios to meet our clients’ evolving liquidity needs. Our vision is grounded in our rigorous investment philosophy, high-quality products and tradition of excellent client service. We provide high-quality short-term money market portfolios and separately managed accounts to meet the evolving liquidity needs of clients and the market.

 

Contact us

Invesco Global Liquidity FAQs

As a specialist in liquidity management, Invesco is committed to providing the very highest quality Short-Term Money Market Funds to its clients. With a dedicated team, its sole business focus is to manage its funds and support its clients.

As a founding member of the  Institutional Money Market Fund Association (IMMFA) in the UK, Invesco actively supports the organisation’s work to promote the recognition of Short-Term Money Market Funds and to maintain high standards within the industry through the IMMFA Code of Practice.

Invesco Global Liquidity has evolved a very disciplined investment process over the years. This has been an essential part of ensuring the preservation of principal value of our clients' cash. At the centre of this is Invesco Global Liquidity's conservative philosophy and strong belief that credit should be managed separately from that of achieving performance.

Invesco Global Liquidity's in-house credit department researches, analyses, approves and continually monitors an Approved Credit list which feeds into the dedicated portfolio teams in both the UK and US which use it to maximise the yield and manage the liquidity of the funds.

Recognising that ease of access is essential; Invesco has established relationships with numerous banks, treasury systems, electronic trading platforms and money brokers to provide clients with an efficient and seamless interface with the funds. This can facilitate clients incorporating the funds into their treasury administration.

Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc is Invesco's range of Irish-Domiciled short-term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Funds - "LVNAV".

The Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc provide an alternative same-day settlement investment for short-term liquidity requirements. The primary objective of the portfolios is preservation of principal, followed by liquidity and then yield.

Typical investors include corporate treasurers, local government and institutional investors with large cash balances requiring diversification of risk, continuous credit management, immediate liquidity and a daily yield comparable with overnight bank rates.

It comprises three Portfolios: the Invesco US Dollar, Invesco Sterling and Invesco Euro Liquidity Portfolios, which were launched in 1995, 1997 and 1999 respectively. All of Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc carry a triple-A rating1 from at least one of the Nationally Recognised Statistical Rating Organisations and transact at a constant net asset value of $1, £1 or €1 per share subject to the provisions of a Short-Term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Fund.

Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc is structured as an open-ended investment company. It is authorised as a UCITS under European legislation and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc Portfolios seek to preserve principal by managing each Portfolio with stringent credit, investment and operational guidelines.

  • All of the Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc Portfolios have one or more triple-A credit rating1 from either Standard & Poor's, Moody's or Fitch Ratings.
  • Subject to the provisions of a Short-Term Low Volatility Net Asset Value Money Market Fund, the Portfolios are transacted at a constant net asset value (CNAV) of $1, £1 or €1 per share.
  • An in-house credit department researches and analyses all issuers to establish their suitability, then monitors them to ensure they maintain their credit status
  • Systems are in place to ensure that no credits are purchased without compliance to the legal, regulatory and company self-imposed investment restrictions
  • The custody of the assets within the funds are separated from the asset management and undertaken by BNY Mellon Trust company (Ireland) Limited.

Invesco Global Liquidity offers easy to access and administer Portfolios.

  • The Portfolios are open daily and have some of the latest same-day settlement times:
    • 2:00 p.m. UK time for the Invesco Sterling Liquidity Portfolio
    • 2:30 p.m. CET for the Invesco Euro Liquidity Portfolio
    • 4:00 p.m. ET for the Invesco US Dollar Liquidity Portfolio
  • An account can be opened with a minimum of £1,000,000 for sterling, €1,000,000 for euros and $1,000,000 for US dollars. Thereafter, there are no further dealing restrictions on frequency or size of transaction or retained balances.
  • There are also no limitations on how often transactions can be placed. A minimum of 30% of each Portfolio is held in weekly maturing investments to satisfy liquidity requirements.
  • Administration is simple and once the account is opened, instructions need only be given directly by phone, fax, Swift, the transfer agents online transaction platform TA Online or through a number of third-party transaction platforms.

The Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc Portfolios pay a rate comparable to the overnight market rate through strategic investment in both overnight and longer-term money market instruments.

  • At the end of the day, a rate is declared for each Portfolio. The rate achieved for the day is paid without any tiering and irrespective of account balances
  • Accumulating and distributing classes are available in each of the Sterling, Euro and US Dollar Portfolios

For the Distributing shares:

  • The resulting income is accrued daily and paid as a dividend at the end of each month. This can be either distributed in cash or automatically reinvested in the relevant Portfolio for the equivalent additional shares
  • The dividend is paid net of fees without any Irish withholding tax, with the exception of chargeable Irish investors

For Accumulating shares

  • income is rolled into the daily price
  • no dividends are paid

Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in the future

It's easy to open an account in the Invesco Liquidity Funds Plc Portfolios.

There is no obligation to fund the account immediately, nor any contractual requirement to use it or keep a minimum balance. Multiple accounts can be opened and individually designated to provide a segregated yet pooled cash investment arrangement.

Simply complete an application form and return it to our transfer agency team along with any necessary identifying documentation. Contact us or your relationship manager to acquire an account application.

Once account details are confirmed, investment and withdrawal instructions can be placed by phone, fax, Swift, the transfer agent’s online transaction platform, TA Online, or through a number of third-party transaction platforms without restriction, other than the minimum initial investment.

For investments, clients need to arrange the cash transfer. For withdrawals, the cash will automatically be returned to the client's predesignated bank account.

Every trade is confirmed by post, email or fax. At the end of each month, a statement is issued detailing all transactions and the final dividend payment for the month.

  • Footnotes

    * Source Invesco, as at 31 December 2024.

    Important information

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.

    A Money Market Fund (MMF) is not a guaranteed investment vehicle. An investment in MMFs is different from an investment in deposits; the principal invested in an MMF is capable of fluctuation and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the investor. The MMF does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the MMF or stabilising the NAV per share.

    For more information on our funds and the relevant risks, please refer to the share class-specific Key Information Documents / Key Investor Information Documents (available in local language), the Annual or Interim Reports, the Prospectus, and constituent documents, as well as a summary of investor rights, available in English, from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. 