Resources

Invesco Intelligence Plus

Your complete learning platform, combining investment, business and soft skill training. Let’s rethink possibility. Let’s rethink CPD.

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Investment Intelligence

Year after year, thousands of advisers turn to our Investment Intelligence programme for accessible, engaging, CPD-accredited education to keep across the market developments that matter. But success is more than just technical know-how. It requires a rounded skill set that blends technical knowledge with the ability to grow a business and build meaningful connection with clients. 

Intelligence Plus is designed to meet that need, combining the best of our industry-leading Investment Intelligence programme with new resources focused on practice management and soft skills, delivering a complete learning platform under three key pillars: Investment IntelligencePractice Intelligence and Emotional Intelligence. Let's get started.

1

Choose a learning pillar

Identify new skills or enhance existing knowledge.

2

Review the content

Read. Watch. Listen. Choose a module and immerse yourself.

3

Earn structured CPD

Complete the module and follow the steps to receive your CPD certificate.

Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence

Underpinned by a rigorous analysis of advisers’ priorities, our soft skill modules feature some of the world’s most recognisable thought leaders, offering expert insights on topics like active listening, connection building and problem solving.

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Practice Intelligence

Led by Invesco Global Consulting, who have developed industry-leading client communication programmes for decades. These modules offer practical guidance on how to accelerate growth and build client advocacy.

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Practice Intelligence
Investment Intelligence

Investment Intelligence

Trusted by advisers across the country for over 25 years, our Investment Intelligence programme draws on the global depth and breadth of our expertise to offer critical market insights and build financial knowledge.

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Additional support services

Multi Asset Adviser Solutions

Further to our suite of educational resources, as a dedicated asset manager there are many other ways that we can support and help you thrive across all aspects of your business. Our heritage in managing multi asset investments for our UK clients goes back over 25 years. Explore our fund of fund and model portfolio service ranges, providing simple, affordable solutions for you and your clients.

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  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.