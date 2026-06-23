Invesco Developed Markets Multifactor Index Fund (UK)

Fund objective

The investment objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the Solactive Invesco Developed Markets Multifactor Enhanced GBP Index NTR (the “Benchmark Index”) on a net total return basis before fees and expenses are applied by replicating all, or substantially all, of the constituents of the Benchmark Index and in similar proportions to their weightings in the Benchmark Index.

Investment risks

The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

The Fund may use derivatives (complex instruments) in an attempt to reduce the overall risk of its investments, reduce the costs of investing and/or generate additional capital or income, although this may not be achieved. The use of such complex instruments may result in greater fluctuations of the value of the Fund. The ACS Manager, however, will ensure that the use of derivatives within the Fund does not materially alter the overall risk profile of the Fund.

The Fund is invested in companies primarily domiciled in one country, any unfavourable conditions presented on them through country-specific conditions such as changes in regulation, business or economic policy may have a more negative impact on the Fund's performance than on the performance of a Fund that is geographically diversified.

The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

The application of ESG criteria to the Benchmark Index may affect the Fund’s investment performance and therefore the Fund may perform differently compared to similar products that do not track a Benchmark Index that applies ESG criteria.

What this fund does

The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible the constituents of the Benchmark Index. The Benchmark Index uses a range of factors (value, momentum and quality) to evaluate the attractiveness of stocks together with an assessment of their risk in order to comprise a Benchmark Index of shares in large and middle capitalisation companies from developed markets globally. The Benchmark Index aims to reduce its overall carbon intensity by at least 50% by 2030 in comparison to the carbon intensity of the parent index in 2019 (the parent index is Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index PR). The Benchmark Index applies negative environmental, social and governance screening by excluding: (i) certain companies involved in controversial weapons; (ii) companies in violation of ethical norms using the UN Global Compact as the main reference; (iii) certain tobacco companies and manufacturers of tobacco products; and (iv) certain coal and thermal coal companies. Exclusions are based on specific criteria and revenue thresholds, therefore the Benchmark Index may still include companies with limited involvement in these activities.