Invesco Intelligence Plus
Your complete learning platform, combining investment, business and soft-skill training. Let’s rethink possibility. Let’s rethink CPD.
When speaking to financial advisers, we quickly learnt that soft skills are a highly valued, yet underserved, area of education. Over 96% of advisers told us that soft skills are important in their roles, but only a quarter focus more than 10% of their CPD time to develop them.*
Together with world-renowned thought leaders, Emotional Intelligence encompasses a series of training modules covering the soft skills voted most useful by advisers like you, such as listening, connection and problem solving.
Explore the modules below to take the next step towards investing in yourself, and earn structured CPD, accredited by CII and CISI.
The best advisers don’t just advise, they connect. Connection transforms expertise into lasting relationships built on trust, confidence and action. This module explores the psychology behind influence, showing how understanding emotion can help advisers listen, lead and communicate more effectively.
Change is a constant in financial services, and your ability to adapt can make all the difference. This module draws on high-pressure lessons from Formula One to help you become a more agile, responsive and resilient financial adviser.
Effective communication is at the heart of all great relationships. This module provides you with the tools needed to transform the way you communicate and build trust.
Many assume they instinctively know how to listen – but while you may be ‘hearing’, the question is are you truly ‘listening’? This module breaks the skill down and sets you up to make sure you get it right.
Your complete learning platform, combining investment, business and soft-skill training. Let’s rethink possibility. Let’s rethink CPD.
Access our Investment Intelligence CPD programme, which provides financial advisers with timely, accessible and engaging market updates.
Practice Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering the secrets behind maintaining a healthy and growing advisory business.
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