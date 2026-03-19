Dr Julie Smith is a chartered clinical psychologist with a doctorate in clinical psychology. She studied Psychology at the University of Exeter, before completing her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the University of Southampton. Trained in cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness and trauma-informed approaches, she worked with clients across both the NHS and private practice. Dr Julie has over a decade of clinical experience, supporting individuals with anxiety, depression and emotional regulation through evidence-based psychological tools.

Dr Julie began creating online mental-health content in 2019, making therapy-based techniques accessible to a global audience. She is now followed by 10 million+ people across socials worldwide, with over a billion views across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. She is author of the best-selling book, “Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?”, and has recently written the New York Times bestseller “Open When…”. Dr Julie is also a regular media contributor, appearing on BBC Breakfast, ITV’s This Morning, BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, The Times and other outlets.

She is committed to making psychology accessible, translating complex emotional and behavioural science into everyday strategies that improve connection and communication. Dr Julie delivers talks and workshops on emotional intelligence, communication and the psychology of connection – how understanding others builds trust, improves collaboration and drives better outcomes in both personal and professional settings.