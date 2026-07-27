We recognise that a significant part of becoming a successful adviser requires the knowledge to grow your business. Under Practice Intelligence we bring to you the work of Invesco Global Consulting, the industry's largest communication and consulting firm, who share the secrets behind maintaining a healthy, growing advisory business, backed by the research of Maslansky + Partners. Explore the modules below and earn structured CPD, accredited by CII and CISI.
Priceless
In today's competitive and evolving advice market, the ability to articulate your value is crucial. Getting it wrong leads to missed opportunities and undervalued services. This module provides practical strategies to help articulate your worth effectively.
- Featured expert: Lisa Kueng
- Duration: 45 minutes
Preferrals
Client referrals are the greatest source of new business for financial advice firms, but it can feel like an awkward thing to ask for. This module will give you practical, low-risk methods to gain more referrals.
- Featured expert: Gary DeMoss
- Duration: 30 minutes
Golden hour
While many financial advice firms focus on client acquisition, it’s important not to let client retention take a back seat. This module discusses how to avoid client loss by identifying those most valuable and attending to them in their hour of need: the ‘golden hour’.
- Featured expert: Brett Van Bortel
- Duration: 30 minutes
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Your complete learning platform, combining investment, business and soft-skill training. Let’s rethink possibility. Let’s rethink CPD.
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Investment IntelligenceAccess our Investment Intelligence CPD programme, which provides financial advisers with timely, accessible and engaging market updates.
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Emotional IntelligenceEmotional Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering soft skills, such as listening, connection and problem solving.