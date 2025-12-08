Private credit Key takeaways from our 2026 annual investment outlook webinar
Experts from equities, fixed income, real estate, alternatives, and more discuss where they see opportunities and risks in 2026.
Alternative investment strategies are becoming increasingly mainstream. From private credit to real estate, read the latest from Invesco as we explore opportunities beyond traditional capital markets.
We are excited to announce a new partnership designed to help investors realise the full return potential of the global economy by unlocking new opportunities in private markets.
To optimise income yield and growth, we look for opportunities that are supported by long-term structural demand drivers, or where active management can enhance cash flows.
The private credit market delivered strong returns in 2025. Can investors expect the same in 2026? Our experts discuss where they’re seeing potential for compelling risk-adjusted returns.
Discover how CLOs are transforming fixed income strategies for investors —highlighted in the innovative partnership between People’s Pension and Invesco.
Discover how Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) can offer portfolio diversification, active management, and access to resilient leveraged loans for professional investors.
Unlocking access to a growing asset class with actively managed ETFs.
Get an in-depth Q3 report from our alternatives experts, including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Private real estate debt offers insurers a way to diversify their portfolios, generate stable income streams, and match their long-term liabilities.
