Insurance companies

At Invesco, we work closely with insurance companies to help them achieve their specific investment objectives.

US$ 80+ bn in client assets

Managing more than US$ 80 bn in insurance client assets globally

35+ years of experience

Delivering innovative solutions to insurance companies for more than 35 years

100+ insurance clients

Serving more than 100 insurance clients globally

We understand the insurance business

That's why we offer specialized solutions tailored to your company's specific objectives. We strive to understand your unique capital requirements, accounting and tax treatment, and risk factors. Our capabilities can be delivered using active, passive, and factor investing strategies. And you can access them through the vehicle that is right for you, including institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, private placements, and ETFs.

Capabilities tailored to your objectives

Your needs are unique - and so are our solutions. Our bespoke offerings can provide diversified sources of return while helping you meet your asset/liability and capital management goals.

Fixed income

Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.

Private credit

We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Real estate

Our growing business in Europe, North America and Asia via separate accounts, commingled vehicles and mutual vehicles strengthens our ability to underwrite and execute deals.

Access our featured insurance insights

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Data as at 31/12/2024 unless otherwise stated. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

