Why partner with us About DC solutions
We are dedicated to delivering customised DC investment solutions and strategies, thought-provoking insights and tools, and responsive client service to support our shared goal: helping members achieve a comfortable retirement.
Innovative Partners
Structured to facilitate successful retirement outcomes for scheme members
Specialised Insights
Extensive in-house expertise across policy, regulation, industry trends, investments, and education
Extensive Capabilities
Strategies spanning traditional and alternative investments across public and private markets
Featured strategies
Our dedicated defined contribution team can help you to design a customised plan that’s designed to achieve successful retirement outcomes for scheme members.
-
Fixed income
Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.
-
Private credit
We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.
-
Real estate
Our growing business in Europe, North America and Asia via separate accounts, commingled vehicles and mutual vehicles strengthens our ability to underwrite and execute deals.
-
Equities
With decades of experience and a global investment platform, we offer you a comprehensive and evolving range of active and passive equity investment solutions.
-
Multi Asset
Our solutions are comprised of several ranges of advisory models, discretionary models and fund-of-funds, which provide options for clients with income, growth, retirement or responsible investment goals.
Related insights
Global Perspectives on DC Pensions: In Conversation with Mike Ambery, Savings & Retirement Director, Standard Life, & Mary Cahani, Head of DC Clients, Invesco
In the second interview of our series, Standard Life’s Mike Ambery joins Invesco’s Mary Cahani to explore the evolving global landscape of Defined Contribution pensions. From international insights and regulatory shifts to pension adequacy and consolidation, this 4-part video dives into the key challenges and opportunities facing the industry as we work together to deliver better retirement outcomes for members.
{0} videos
Trends, Innovations, and Future Focus: In Conversation with George Fowler, Partner, ISIO, & Mary Cahani, Head of DC Clients, Invesco
Join leading pensions consultant George Fowler and Invesco’s Head of DC Clients, Mary Cahani, for an insightful discussion on the dynamic world of Defined Contribution pensions. In this 6-part video series, we explore some of the key opportunities, challenges, innovations, and market forces shaping the DC landscape as we work to build better retirement outcomes for scheme members.
{0} videos
-
Solutions The 4-Life framework: Building blocks for creating a personalised retirement plan9 July 2026
-
Markets and Economy Inside the markets | Helping you guide clients7 July 2026
-
ETF A new approach to investing in AAA-rated CLOs7 July 2026
-
Alternatives Navigating private markets for insurers17 June 2026