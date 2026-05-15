Invesco Retirement Solutions

UK Retirement Study
Retirement isn’t what it used to be. The shift from Defined Benefit (DB) to Defined Contribution (DC) schemes and new pension freedoms are reshaping how millions fund their retirement.
We are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enable financial advisors to deliver improved outcomes for their clients in retirement.
In this discussion Maiyuresh Rajah, Director of Investments at Aviva, explores how regulatory change and market evolution are reshaping the UK Defined Contribution landscape.
Explore key 2026 pension reforms focusing on de-risking retirement, diversifying investments, and boosting member value.
Explore insights from the Invesco UK Retirement Study revealing why retirees are underspending, how current drawdown solutions fall short, and why innovation is key to delivering secure, flexible retirement income in the DC era.
Discover how Bond Income Plus can support flexible retirement planning in the UK’s evolving pension landscape. Learn how retirees are adapting post-pension freedoms and managing income sustainability.
Explore expert insights on Labour's Pension Schemes Bill and find how it may pave the way towards better retirement outcomes. Featuring views from Michael O'Shea and Georgina Taylor.
We partnered with Nest Insight – Nest pensions’ research and innovation division – to conduct a three-part study into the common barriers to member engagement found in the world of UK auto-enrolment. Each piece in the series focuses on a key stage of a saver’s retirement journey, to uncover how language and message framing can be used to drive better outcomes.
In the first study, we take a deep dive into how better uses of language can help overcome some of the barriers that stand in people’s way when they try to move ‘beyond the default’ and consider their savings choices.
In our second study, we consider whether better uses of language can help people in their mid-working life understand what their pension saving means for their retirement income.
In our final study, we provide practical steps on how you can help people in their 50s and 60s avoid making snap decisions, and instead make the right choices to give them the retirement they want.
Discover the Invesco Summit Income Fund (UK), a globally diversified multi-asset portfolio that aims to provide a consistent, regular source of income.
To be alerted of the launch of the Invesco Managed Retirement Solution, and to receive more information as and when it becomes available, please complete the form.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.