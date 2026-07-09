The 4-Life framework: Building blocks for creating a personalised retirement plan

There is a seismic shift underway in the UK pensions market, with responsibility for retirement moving from employers to individuals. The issues may be well-known, but they are difficult to solve, especially given the intensely personal nature of retirement and how to fund the lifestyle and legacy each client wants to build. To help solve these challenges, Invesco has created the 4-Life framework, designed to drive better outcomes for retirees.

What is the 4-Life framework?

By dividing the retirement journey into four manageable building blocks, the 4-Life framework helps individuals prioritise and achieve their own specific retirement goals — and it helps financial professionals better frame what products and solutions can best serve the needs and aspirations of all retirees.

A full exploration to the framework is available here, including detailed examples of how each building block may be managed for different client personas. Below, we highlight a few client needs and investment implications within each category to consider as a starting point.