Small steps to a better future
In our second study, we consider whether better uses of language can help people in their mid-working life understand what their pension saving means for their retirement income.
Whether you’re a pensions professional, financial adviser or consultant, you’ll be aware of the importance of getting investors to engage meaningfully with their pension.
Since 2012, auto enrolment has been helping millions of people save for their future for first time, but with many remaining at default contribution levels, it’s time to address the barriers that are preventing 'Generation Default' from taking control.
Working with Nest Insight, we’ve undertaken rigorous research to uncover the language that will help change how scheme members think about their pension. We spoke to 8 industry experts, 33 everyday members and surveyed another 1,500 to unearth what's stopping people becoming more active at key points in their retirement saving journey, and how we can remove these barriers. The findings are now available in our report Beyond the Defaults.
In this report, our findings are summarised using a framework we call the ‘Four Ps’ – recommendations that communication with savers should be Positive, Plausible, Plain spoken and Personal:
Established by the UK government as part of its auto enrolment initiative, Nest is one of the world’s fastest growing pension schemes with 8 million members and counting. Nest Insight is a collaborative research unit set up by Nest Corporation to help understand and address the challenges facing Nest members and other defined contribution savers. Working in partnership with industry, academics and policy makers around the globe, their mission is to understand and address the challenges facing defined contribution savers.
In our second study, we consider whether better uses of language can help people in their mid-working life understand what their pension saving means for their retirement income.
In our final study, we provide practical steps on how you can help people in their 50s and 60s avoid making snap decisions, and instead make the right choices to give them the retirement they want.
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