Whether you’re a pensions professional, financial adviser or consultant, you’ll be aware of the importance of getting investors to engage meaningfully with their pension.

Since 2012, auto enrolment has been helping millions of people save for their future for first time, but with many remaining at default contribution levels, it’s time to address the barriers that are preventing 'Generation Default' from taking control.

Working with Nest Insight, we’ve undertaken rigorous research to uncover the language that will help change how scheme members think about their pension. We spoke to 8 industry experts, 33 everyday members and surveyed another 1,500 to unearth what's stopping people becoming more active at key points in their retirement saving journey, and how we can remove these barriers. The findings are now available in our report Beyond the Defaults.