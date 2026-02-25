Key takeaways from the Opportunity in European Private Credit webinar
Discover how European upper mid‑market private credit may offer resilient income, attractive risk‑adjusted returns, and efficient portfolio diversification.
European upper middle market (UMM) borrowers are toggling between two types of financing: bank-arranged debt facilities and directly originated loans.
To ensure consistent deployment, investors will increasingly need to be flexible in utilizing both syndicated and direct lending loans within their portfolios.
For UK and European insurers, European UMM senior secured loans can offer an attractive risk‑adjusted return profile, portfolio diversification and a strong return on capital under Solvency regime.
Within European private credit, we believe debt provisioned to larger, well-capitalized companies, known as the upper middle market (UMM), is particularly attractive given the strength and stability of these corporate balance sheets. Increasingly, these borrowers are toggling between two types of financing: bank-arranged debt facilities (syndicated loans or broadly syndicated loans – BSL) and directly originated loans (direct lending). In developing a portfolio focused on European UMM companies, we combine the direct lending market, which offers the benefit of spread premium, and the syndicated market, which offers the benefits of consistent deployment and liquidity.
From our perspective, this is particularly well suited to investors — including UK and European insurers — who are looking for evergreen solutions which focus on larger, established European companies delivering high amounts of floating-rate income on a stable asset base. Investors can simultaneously benefit from the direct lending spread premium of undertaking credit risk to these companies while remaining fully deployed.
Post-Global Financial Crisis, regulatory changes and capital requirements constrained banks’ lending capacities, creating a vacuum to be occupied by non-bank lenders. Historically, the corporate private credit market could be divided into two segments: the syndicated loan market for larger companies and the direct lending market for smaller firms. Despite different access points, both markets focus on senior secured floating rate debt. Their key distinction lies in the technical nature of lender participation:
As direct lending dry powder grew over time, a meaningful portion was deployed towards larger companies, and the distinctions between the syndicated and direct lending markets became increasingly artificial. The differences were primarily driven by fund constraints rather than credit risk (i.e., investor vehicles focusing on either syndicated or direct lending, but minimal flexibility between the two).
Today, European UMM borrowers consider debt solutions from both markets, and many may toggle between the two based on pricing/spread differentials at any given moment in time:
In our view, senior secured floating rate loans to UMM European borrowers can offer high income from stable companies. UMM companies, those with €50 million or more in EBITDA, are generally regarded as stronger borrowers with more resilient cash flows. We believe the risk-return profile of European UMM companies is superior to lower middle market companies.
To ensure consistent deployment, investors will increasingly need to be flexible in utilizing both syndicated and direct lending loans within their portfolios, as larger borrowers will continue to move between these markets.
Despite the differences in capital access from the borrowers’ perspective, we believe that from a client perspective, the portfolio management and credit risk considerations for this exposure should be viewed uniformly as European UMM corporate, senior secured floating rate debt.
For UK and European insurers, European UMM senior secured loans offer an attractive risk adjusted return profile and a strong return on capital under Solvency regime. From a portfolio construction perspective, UMM strategies typically combine exposure to broadly syndicated loans and directly originated transactions, with a majority allocated to private loans. This structure, together with enhanced yield, results in an attractive return on capital — i.e., spread/spread risk capital — compared with other credit alternatives.
UMM lending also provides meaningful diversification to insurers’ core portfolios, which are typically anchored in fixed rate bonds. By introducing floating rate exposure with distinct return drivers, it helps rebalance interest rate sensitivity and enhances portfolio resilience across different rate environments. Relative to lower middle market lending, the strategy offers comparable yield potential with a more conservative risk profile and stronger covenant protections, supporting more resilient and efficient portfolio construction.
Accessing UMM senior loans through an evergreen structure enables insurers to capture this attractive segment of the lending market while addressing a key constraint around deployment scalability and access to private markets, all within a cost effective fee framework.
Sourcing and diligence are critical value drivers in lending to European UMM companies.
Invesco’s UMM strategy aims for diversified exposure to large European corporate loans through both direct lending and BSL. This flexible structure has the potential for consistent deployment without capital calls, optimizing returns across market cycles. Direct lending offers an illiquidity premium of 100–300 bps, while syndicated loans provide scale and liquidity. By investing across both formats, our strategy aims to capture high income, regular liquidity intervals, and access to stable, well-capitalized companies.
