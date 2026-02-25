Within European private credit, we believe debt provisioned to larger, well-capitalized companies, known as the upper middle market (UMM), is particularly attractive given the strength and stability of these corporate balance sheets. Increasingly, these borrowers are toggling between two types of financing: bank-arranged debt facilities (syndicated loans or broadly syndicated loans – BSL) and directly originated loans (direct lending). In developing a portfolio focused on European UMM companies, we combine the direct lending market, which offers the benefit of spread premium, and the syndicated market, which offers the benefits of consistent deployment and liquidity.

From our perspective, this is particularly well suited to investors — including UK and European insurers — who are looking for evergreen solutions which focus on larger, established European companies delivering high amounts of floating-rate income on a stable asset base. Investors can simultaneously benefit from the direct lending spread premium of undertaking credit risk to these companies while remaining fully deployed.

The changing landscape of private credit

Post-Global Financial Crisis, regulatory changes and capital requirements constrained banks’ lending capacities, creating a vacuum to be occupied by non-bank lenders. Historically, the corporate private credit market could be divided into two segments: the syndicated loan market for larger companies and the direct lending market for smaller firms. Despite different access points, both markets focus on senior secured floating rate debt. Their key distinction lies in the technical nature of lender participation:

The syndicated market involves loans originated by banks and then shortly thereafter distributed to institutional investors. Given the broad market awareness and borrower size, syndicated loans thereafter maintain a strong secondary market and regular liquidity.

involves loans originated by banks and then shortly thereafter distributed to institutional investors. Given the broad market awareness and borrower size, syndicated loans thereafter maintain a strong secondary market and regular liquidity. The direct lending market features loans made directly by non-bank lenders to borrowers. These direct loans offer a spread premium to syndicated loans but with the consideration that minimal secondary market or liquidity exists, and lenders generally hold the loan until repayment or maturity.

As direct lending dry powder grew over time, a meaningful portion was deployed towards larger companies, and the distinctions between the syndicated and direct lending markets became increasingly artificial. The differences were primarily driven by fund constraints rather than credit risk (i.e., investor vehicles focusing on either syndicated or direct lending, but minimal flexibility between the two).

Today, European UMM borrowers consider debt solutions from both markets, and many may toggle between the two based on pricing/spread differentials at any given moment in time:

In times of weak issuance in syndicated loan markets, spreads for new deals widen (as in 2022), and consequently, direct lending deal activity increases.

When the BSL new issue market is strong and spreads are dropping (as in 2024), many UMM borrowers shift away from direct lending market in favour of syndicated markets.

In our view, senior secured floating rate loans to UMM European borrowers can offer high income from stable companies. UMM companies, those with €50 million or more in EBITDA, are generally regarded as stronger borrowers with more resilient cash flows. We believe the risk-return profile of European UMM companies is superior to lower middle market companies.