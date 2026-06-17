Alternatives platform

Navigating private markets for insurers
The Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.
As the long-term return expectations across traditional markets are declining and concerns around the impact of inflation rising, navigating the markets will be even more challenging.
The unique characteristics of alternative assets means that they typically generate higher returns than what might be found in public market assets, so capturing the benefits of private markets will be increasingly critical to achieving key investment outcomes.
Invesco Vision is a state-of-the art, proprietary portfolio diagnostics tool created by practitioners to “pre-experience” how different variables affect investment outcomes. Learn more about our unique custom portfolio analysis service.
With allocations to alternatives increasing, investors need to consider the drivers of risk and return to align investments with desired outcomes. Below are three thematic objectives that institutions may seek when designing alternative portfolios; income, real return and growth.
|Asset
|Allocation
|Senior Direct Lending
|35%
|Alt Credit
|20%
|Real Estate Debt
|20%
|Infrastructure Debt
|10%
|Second Lien/Mezz Corporate
|10%
|Senior Loans
|5%
|Asset
|Allocation
|Real Estate
|43%
|Infrastructure
|32%
|Natural Resources
|25%
|Asset
|Allocation
|Large Buyout
|27.5%
|Real Estate Value-Add
|17.5%
|Opportunistic & Distressed
|15.0%
|Venture
|12.5%
|Middle Market Buyout
|10.0%
|Growth Equity
|10.0%
|Real Estate Opportunistic
|7.5%
Navigating private markets for insurers
The Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.
Q2 Alternative Opportunities report
Get an in-depth outlook on private credit and equity, real assets, and hedge funds from our alts experts, including positioning and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Insurers: Private markets can offer diversification in a mixed investment environment
Insurers need to diversify return sources, reduce exposure to correlated shocks, and optimise capital efficiency. Selective allocations to private markets can help.
Why consider European real estate?
Explore the trends reshaping European real estate opportunities today.
The role of private credit in today’s pension landscape
European private credit can offer pensions enhanced yield and diversification. We discuss four key types: collateralised loan obligations, direct lending, broadly syndicated loans, and distressed credit.
We have a deep expertise and experience in real estate, private credit, macro, and hedged strategies and a range of solutions.
Our solutions are comprised of several ranges of advisory models, discretionary models and fund-of-funds, which provide options for clients with income, growth, retirement or responsible investment goals.
Connect with us for an in-depth presentation focused on your investment challenges and opportunities.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.