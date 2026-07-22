Why partner with us Trusted partner
The Local Government Pension Scheme is relied upon by millions of public sector employees across the UK. Working in close partnership with local authorities, Invesco is committed to bringing the expertise and capabilities from across our global organisation to help clients continue to meet their long-term investment objectives.
£1,199 Billion
Managed on behalf of clients in the UK and worldwide*
Specialist expertise
Across asset classes, strategies and customised solutions
Client focused
Creating open and supportive partnerships, customised to client needs
Focus strategies
For further information on Invesco strategies, please click on the links, or contact our team below.
Meet the team
Alongside the broad range of investment capabilities and solutions available, we are focused on providing insights and initiatives that support local authorities and the LGPS. For further information, contact our team:
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Stephen Messenger
Head of UK Strategic Institutions
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Sean Connery
Client Director
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Sachin Bhatia
Head of UK Institutional & EMEA Consultant Relations
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