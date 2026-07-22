Clients Local authorities

Invesco’s association with local authorities goes back 20 years, providing investment strategies and initiatives that recognise the specific needs of the Local Government Pension Scheme.
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Why partner with us Trusted partner

The Local Government Pension Scheme is relied upon by millions of public sector employees across the UK. Working in close partnership with local authorities, Invesco is committed to bringing the expertise and capabilities from across our global organisation to help clients continue to meet their long-term investment objectives.

£1,199 Billion

Managed on behalf of clients in the UK and worldwide*

Specialist expertise

Across asset classes, strategies and customised solutions

Client focused

Creating open and supportive partnerships, customised to client needs

Focus strategies

For further information on Invesco strategies, please click on the links, or contact our team below.

Meet the team

Alongside the broad range of investment capabilities and solutions available, we are focused on providing insights and initiatives that support local authorities and the LGPS. For further information, contact our team:

Related insights

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  • Footnotes

    *Source: Invesco, as at 31 March 2023.

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.